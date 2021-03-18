Zero virus outbreaks in Iowa long-term care facilities

Iowa on Thursday added 404 new COVID-19 cases and six new, confirmed deaths.

To date, 344,316 Iowans have tested positive for the virus and 5,672 have died since last March, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

The new cases come from 13,632 reported tests in the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

As of Thursday afternoon, the number of long-term care facilities in Iowa with virus outbreaks is zero.

This milestone marks a devastating year for residents and staff of long-term care facilities. About 40 percent of Iowa’s coronavirus deaths were of facility residents. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,224 people have died from the virus in long-term care facilities.

Lockdown restrictions last year also led to many months of isolation for elderly Iowans as visits to facilities were restricted for much of 2020. In November, more than a third of the state’s long-term care facilities were experiencing outbreaks.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said during a news conference Wednesday that over 90 percent of long-term care facility residents have now been vaccinated, as well as about 60 percent of staff.

VACCINATIONS

As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, more than 400,000 people in Iowa now have completed the two-dose vaccination series.

Across the state, 415,743 individuals have completed the second shot of a two-dose series and 31,602 have completed a single-dose vaccination. The total number of people in Iowa that are fully vaccinated is 447,345 or around 13 percent of the state’s total population.

The number of total doses administered in the state as of Thursday was 1,181,990 with 1,138,228 going to Iowa residents.

The number of individuals with the first dose of a two-dose series was 318,902 as of Thursday afternoon.

In Linn County, the total number of doses administered was 87,021 on Thursday with 34,484 completing a vaccination series, which equals around 19 percent of the county’s 16+ population.

In Johnson County, the total number of doses administered was 71,067 on Thursday with 27,778 completing a vaccination series. That number is equal to around 22 percent of the 16+ population in the county.

NEW CASES

The state did not update its new case data on Wednesday so the following numbers are reported over a 48-hour span:

Linn County added 37 cases on Thursday, bringing the county total to 19,662.

Johnson County added 20 cases for a county total of 13,283.

Of the new cases reported, 61 were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total in that category to 39,280.

CONFIRMED DEATHS

Six new, confirmed deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,672.

The seven-day average for virus deaths was seven as of Thursday afternoon, the lowest since it was last seven on Sept. 29.

Thursday’s reported deaths took place between Feb. 16 and March 15, according to IDPH data.

Three of the deaths were of individuals over the age of 80 and three were of individuals aged 61-80.

Scott County reported two of the new deaths and Linn, Madison, Monona and Woodbury counties reported one death each.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations went from 161 to 171 during the 24-hour period as of Thursday. Patients in the ICU remains at 41 and patients on ventilators went from 18 to 19.

