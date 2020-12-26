CORONAVIRUS

With Test Iowa sites closed, Iowa records large decline in coronavirus cases for Saturday

No additional COVID-19 deaths reported

Staff nurse Rachel Lewis gives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to ultrasound technician Kara Witham at th
Staff nurse Rachel Lewis gives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to ultrasound technician Kara Witham at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Dec. 14. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
02:30PM | Sat, December 26, 2020

With Test Iowa sites closed, Iowa records large decline in coronavirus ...

05:04PM | Fri, December 25, 2020

Q&A: University of Iowa Health Care recruiting for next COVID vaccine ...

03:40PM | Fri, December 25, 2020

Iowa reports 1,470 COVID-19 cases and five confirmed deaths Friday

06:00AM | Fri, December 25, 2020

Cedar Rapids center helps caregivers in tough times
The Gazette

With Test Iowa sites closed Friday for Christmas day, Iowa statewide as of 11 a.m. Saturday recorded a significant drop in positive COVID-19 cases from the day before, with 399 new cases.

Friday’s tabulation, according to Iowa Department of Public Health’s website and analyzed by The Gazette, had shown 1,470 new positive cases.

In addition, no additional deaths confirmed to be related to the coronavirus were listed by the state for the 24-hour period as of Saturday morning.

A total of 3,744 Iowans have died from the virus this year.

State numbers also showed a drop Saturday in positive cases in Linn and Johnson counties — with Linn reporting 24 new cases, down from 74 in Friday morning’s tally, and Johnson with seven, declining from 28 the day before.

Adults in education occupations had only one new case, according to the state’s public health department numbers. Thirty-six new positive cases were reported for children under the age of 18.

Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 were listed at 558, which is down by 42 from the previous day. Patients in intensive-care units also witnessed a decline — 114, down by seven — and the same for those on ventilators — to 63, a drop of six.

In terms of long-term care facilities in the Corridor listed as having outbreaks:

Gardens of Cedar Rapids: 21 positive cases and nine recovered

Lantern Park Specialty Care, Coralville: 35 positive cases and 16 recovered

Meth Wick Health Center, Cedar Rapids: 30 positive cases and 20 recovered

Northbrook Manor Care Center, Cedar Rapids: 38 positive cases and one recovered

West Ridge Care Center, Cedar Rapids: 40 positive cases and 27 recovered

Willow Gardens Care Center, Marion: 73 positive cases and 61 recovered.

The top 10 counties with total positive cases as listed by state of 11 a.m. Saturday:

1. Polk: 40,414

2. Linn: 16,319

3. Scott: 13,764

4. Black Hawk: 12,501

5. Woodbury: 12,052

6. Johnson: 10,790

7. Dubuque: 10,429

8. Pottawattamie: 8,065

9. Story: 7,856

10. Dallas: 7,707

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this report.

