What we know so far about the changes to Iowa's Medicaid program

More than 600,000 poor and disabled individuals in Iowa rely on Medicaid. But due to a recent change to the program, many of those individuals will face another change to their health care coverage.

The announcement from UnitedHealthcare of the River Valley leaves more questions than answers at this time for many Iowans, since many details of the impending change to the state’s Medicaid managed care program is unknown.

Here’s a look at what is known so far:

What happened?

On Friday, March 29, the Governor’s Office and the Iowa Department of Human Services — which oversees Medicaid — announced UnitedHealthcare was departing from Iowa’s $5 billion privatized program.

UnitedHealthcare is a managed care organization, or a private insurance company contracted by the State of Iowa to administer health insurance for poor and disabled Iowans.

UnitedHealthcare administers coverage for about 427,000 people, or about two/thirds of the more than 623,000 Iowans on Medicaid. They also have the largest concentration of long term services waiver population, which accounts for a large portion of the program’s expenditures, according to department budget reports.

When will they exit the state?

June 30 is the planned exit date for UnitedHealthcare officials, according to a letter sent to the state.

That’s the day before another managed care organization — Iowa Total Care, owned by St. Louis-based Centene — is scheduled to begin administering coverage to members.

The state have not confirmed UnitedHealthcare’s date, stating the insurer would exit Iowa “in the next several months.”

What does this mean for my Medicaid coverage?

If you are a UnitedHealthcare member, it means you will have to switch managed care organizations in the coming months.

State officials have not released details how membership distribution will be handled, but Medicaid members will likely be covered by one of the two remaining managed care organizations — Amerigroup Iowa and Iowa Total Care.

In the meantime, members can continue to see their providers.

Officials said “more details with specifics will be provided in the coming weeks.”

For more information, visit www.IAHealthLink.gov.

What happens next?

Many details are still unclear.

However, state officials and UnitedHealthcare executives have pledged cooperation and said their priority is to ensure a smooth transition for UnitedHealthcare members moving managed care organizations.

“I want to assure Iowans that the state will work closely with UnitedHealthcare over the next several months to minimize disruption and ensure a smooth transition to the two other managed care companies,” said Reynolds in a statement last week.

Why is UnitedHealthcare leaving Iowa?

In her announcement Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said she ended negotiations with UnitedHealthcare last week because of “unreasonable and unsustainable” demands from the insurer.

Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven said the managed care organization did not want to be held accountable to the state’s accountability standards, and requested officials waive financial penalties imposed on them for not meeting certain performance metrics.

Some performance metrics listed in that managed care organization’s contract include reimbursing providers accurately and on time and improving health outcomes for members.

“They were insisting, among other things, that in order to even enter in negotiations for the next year’s contracts that we would have to waive holding them to those performance standards and pay them all the money they would have if they met all the performance standards in this year’s contract,” Foxhoven said.

However, UnitedHealthcare was quick to push back on the state’s reasoning.

“That is absolutely, positively not the reason why we exited. The reason we exited was relative to the sustainability of the program going forward,” said Bror Hultgren, senior vice president of the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Iowa.

UnitedHealthcare has lost $250 million since joining Iowa’s privatized system, Hultgren said.

The insurer was projected to lose an additional $150 million this fiscal year due to membership redistribution set to be implemented by state officials to move some Iowans to the new managed care organization Iowa Total Care, which is scheduled to join the program July 1.

The loss of millions “was not something we can continue to sustain and continue to provide high-quality health care to the people of Iowa,” Hultgren said.

UnitedHealthcare was paid about $2 billion in state and federal dollars last year as a managed-care organization, according to Iowa Medicaid Enterprises.

Hasn’t this happened before?

Yes. In late 2017, AmeriHealth Caritas of Iowa announced with was withdrawing from the state after about a year and a half in the Medicaid managed care program. At the time, the insurer covered the largest concentration of the state’s special needs population.

Before their exit, AmeriHealth — along with current managed care organizations Amerigroup and UnitedHealthcare — had complained of financial woes. According to Iowa Insurance Division financial disclosures, AmeriHealth reported a loss of $133 million in the first year of operation.

Check back on this story as updates become available.

