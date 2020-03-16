What is community spread, and what does it mean for the coronavirus in Iowa?

Over the weekend, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced public health officials have discovered evidence of “substantial community spread” of COVID-19, shifting the dynamic in Iowa and causing leaders to implement more aggressive precautions to slow the spread.

Previously, Iowan’s with confirmed infection of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, had recently traveled to places that include California and Egypt, both where the virus had been spreading.

But over the weekend, Reynolds announced in a news conference that the Iowa Department of Public Health had discovered three confirmed cases caused by community spread of the virus in Iowa.

“Now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Reynolds said Sunday night as she announced her recommendation that Iowa’s K-12 schools close for four weeks to mitigate the spread.

Here’s what you need to know about community spread, and what it means for Iowa:

What Is Community Spread?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines community spread as people infected with the virus in an area who are not sure how or where they became infected. That means these individuals did not have recent travel history to an impacted state or country and haven’t had recent contact with a confirmed COVID-19 positive case. Evidence of community spread is a significant change in the way the virus has reached Iowa.

How Do You Slow Community Spread?

Public health experts have said that social distancing — or avoiding public areas, crowded spaces and staying several feet apart from other people — can help slow community spread.

As more states across the country also report instances of community spread, federal public health officials have passed down more guidelines in an effort to mitigate the outbreak nationwide. On Sunday, the CDC recommended that large events and mass gatherings of 50 people or more in the next eight weeks should be canceled or postponed.

K-12 schools across Iowa — including the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City community school districts — announced Monday they are heeding Reynolds’ recommendation and closing for four weeks.

Many Iowa-based organizations and agencies have canceled large events due to COVID-19 and local hospitals have implemented visitor restrictions in an effort to protect patients and staff. At the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, officials are funneling patients and visitors through two entrances in order to screen them for the respiratory virus.

How Does COVID-19 Spread?

COVID-19 is mainly spread from person-to-person through close contact or through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

At this time, people who are believed to be most contagious are those who have symptoms, according to the CDC.

However, officials said it could be possible that some spread occurs before people show symptoms. The CDC stated there are reports of this occurring, “but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”

Who Has Been Infected in Iowa?

More than 20 individuals have been infected in Iowa, the majority of whom had recent travel history.

While there are a few middled aged adults between the ages of 41-60 years old among the confirmed cases, most infected Iowans are older adults between the ages of 61-80 years.

However, Iowa did announce its first case of a child, between the ages of 0-18, who had a positive test result.

Wait, is my child at risk for becoming sick with COVID-19?

Children, who can be infected with the respiratory virus, do not appear to be at higher risk for it than adults. According to CDC, adults make up most of the known cases in the U.S. to date.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are similar in children as they are in adults, but the CDC reported that children with confirmed cases have generally presented with mild symptoms that include fever, runny nose and cough.

But federal health officials have emphasized there still is lingering questions on how COVID-19 impacts children. In addition, there are still many unknowns with the novel coronavirus that was first discovered in Wuhan, China in January.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to help their child stay healthy by using the same recommendations to the general public, which include washing hands frequently, using hand sanitizer, avoiding people who are sick and staying home when they are ill.

