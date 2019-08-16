Vinton hospital data breach may have exposed patient information

VINTON — Virginia Gay Hospital experienced a data security breach last month that may have exposed patient information, officials announced Friday.

Officials with the 25-bed hospital in Vinton announced they recently became aware of a “data security incident” on June 18 that may have resulted in the disclosure of personal patient information, officials said in a statement.

According to the announcement, an email account that contained patient information may have been accessed by an unknown third party. Virginia Gay officials enlisted forensic experts to investigate the matter, and determined patient names, dates of birth, social security numbers and medical information may have been compromised.

However, officials said they have not seen any evidence this information was accessed by the intruder, but wanted to provide notice to potentially impacted patients.

“Virginia Gay Hospital values and respects its patients’ privacy, which is why notification letters regarding the data incident were mailed and included information about the incident and steps potentially impacted individuals can take to protect their information,” the statement reads.

The hospital has established a call center to answer patients’ questions about the incident. It can be reached at (855) 940-0843.

The center is available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Additional information and recommendations for protecting personal information can be found at Virginia Gay’s website, myvgh.org.

