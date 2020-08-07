Vaccinations for other viruses dropped 'significantly' in Iowa during pandemic, particularly among adolescents, teens

The number of Iowa children receiving vaccinations dropped by more than half during the novel coronavirus pandemic when compared to last year, according to a new state public health report out this week, prompting concern among officials for outbreaks of vaccine-preventable disease.

The Iowa Department of Public Health released a new report Friday that details the rate of non-influenza immunizations — such as the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine or the polio vaccine — among children and adults across the state.

State public health officials found that since COVID-19 was identified in Iowa in early March, immunizations typically given during childhood “have significantly decreased.”

The report does note that this trend may be a result of mitigation efforts around the novel coronavirus. Many health care providers closed their offices during the period of time studied in the report and were unable to provide well child visits, which includes immunizations.

“Recognizing that COVID-19 will likely be circulating in the community for many months to come, providers should consider longer term plans for providing immunizations safely, and communicate the safety provisions to patients,” the report states.

The number of vaccines administered during March and April 2020 dropped about 40 percent compared to same months in 2019. April alone saw nearly a 57 percent drop.

Among children between the ages of 4-18, administration of non-influenza vaccines in March and April of this year dropped more than 55 percent, officials reported.

Those aged 11-12 years and 13-18 years saw the largest drop over the course of the pandemic, falling 56.5 percent and 56 percent respectively from the previous year. Children aged 0-11 months and 12-13 months saw the smallest percent difference with about 29 percent decline for both age groups.

Given the drop in vaccines — which also has been seen throughout the United States — IDPH has launched a marketing campaign to encourage families to take their children to the doctors for back-to-school immunizations.

Many parents across the state prepare to send their children back to the classroom later this month, despite the criticism lobbed at Gov. Kim Reynolds for her decision to require at least 50 percent in-person lessons at school districts as the virus continues to infect hundreds across the state.

State public health officials said Friday staying up-to-date on vaccines is a key part of “preparing to go back to school during COVID-19.”

“Health care providers have made office accommodations to protect you from potential COVID-19 exposures while providing safe and essential services to patients,” Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state medical director and state epidemiologist, said in a news release. “Please take the time now and schedule your family’s well child and immunization appointments so they are protected from other harmful diseases.”

