CORONAVIRUS

U.S. gatherings of more than 50 people should be put off, CDC says

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Corona
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

07:58PM | Sun, March 15, 2020

Iowa City Schools suspend athletics, extracurriculars as coronavirus spreads

07:33PM | Sun, March 15, 2020

U.S. gatherings of more than 50 people should be put off, CDC says

05:09PM | Sun, March 15, 2020

University of Iowa seeks worker help as COVID-19 operations reach 'new phase' ...

04:42PM | Sun, March 15, 2020

Close schools for a month, Iowa governor recommends

03:25PM | Sun, March 15, 2020

Des Moines bans large public events because of virus

12:24PM | Sun, March 15, 2020

Iowa City closes library, other facilities in response to COVID-19
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Kasia Klimasinska and Ros Krasny, Bloomberg

In the most extreme effort yet to slow the march of coronavirus in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that events of 50 people or more not be held for about two months.

For the next eight weeks, organizers should cancel or postpone in-person events of that size throughout the U.S., the agency said on its website Sunday. When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual.

The advisory doesn’t apply to the day-to-day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses — although many of those entities have taken steps of their own.

U.S. authorities are focusing on “flattening the curve” of the virus’s spread, to prevent health care and other facilities from becoming overwhelmed.

“This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus,” the CDC said.

Examples of the events that shouldn’t be held for now include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies.

“Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing,” the CDC said.

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:48AM | Sun, March 15, 2020

COVID-19 in Iowa, live updates for March 15: ICNC postpones Maple Syrup Festival

10:27PM | Sat, March 14, 2020

Iowa sees first case of 'community spread' coronavirus

09:58PM | Sat, March 14, 2020

Coronavirus has major impact on Iowa despite few cases

07:30PM | Sat, March 14, 2020

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to Hold Press Conference at 8:30 p.m. on Coronavirus

06:43PM | Sat, March 14, 2020

Board of Regents recalls all University of Iowa staff and students outside of US

03:50PM | Sat, March 14, 2020

Stimulus bill temporarily expands safety net for poor
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Kasia Klimasinska and Ros Krasny, Bloomberg

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa City Schools suspend athletics, extracurriculars as coronavirus spreads

University of Iowa seeks worker help as COVID-19 operations reach 'new phase'

Iowa Legislature recesses at least a month

Des Moines bans large public events because of virus

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

COVID-19 in Iowa, live updates for March 15: ICNC postpones Maple Syrup Festival

Iowa sees first case of 'community spread' coronavirus

One person seriously injured in afternoon shooting in Cedar Rapids

Iowa City closes library, other facilities in response to COVID-19

Iowa City man arrested after shots fired incident in Cedar Rapids

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.