U.S. Drug Czar discusses methamphetamine in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS — The U.S. Drug Czar praised efforts being made in Iowa to address the methamphetamine issue, stating the best way to curb its impact nationwide is to offer federal support of local efforts, he said during a visit to Cedar Rapids Thursday.

Jim Carroll, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy within the White House, visited the state this week to participate in a roundtable discussion with Gov. Kim Reynolds, state officials, and members of local law enforcement on the increasingly prevalent and evolving drug issue.

Law enforcement officials discussed the challenges they face addressing this issue on the local level, particularly when it comes down to the line between the need for prosecution and the need for treatment among individuals they come into contact with.

Law enforcement officials, including Director of the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy Dale Woolery, made several requests to the U.S. Drug Czar to help local and state efforts to curb the issue in Iowa.

During the roundtable, Woolery and Reynolds spoke on the need for flexibility in federal grants sent to local agencies to address issues like meth addiction. They also spoke of the need for medication-assisted treatment for those working to overcome a meth addiction and help disrupting the supply chain coming from outside of the country.

“We’re not going to arrest our way out of this problem, absolutely,” Carroll said during the meeting. “But we’re not going to treat our way out of this problem either.”

Carroll also acknowledged the role federal officials must play in the issue, particularly by stemming the flow of the meth supply coming to Iowa — namely, Mexico.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s important to come to Iowa to see the problems here,” Carroll said to reporters after the roundtable. “Problems in Iowa are unique, they’re different from any other part of the country.

“What we know here in Iowa is a dramatic rise in the use of methamphetamine in Iowa. We have to tackle that issue,” he said.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, meth is the third most common drug used in Iowa, behind alcohol and marijuana.

The state has seen a spike in use in recent years, with more Iowans being admitted for treatment of meth addiction in 2018 than any other year before, according to data from the state public health department.

In Linn County, 667 people were admitted for meth treatment. In 2015, there were 575 treatment admissions.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department made 176 arrests in 2018 for possession of meth — more than three times the number of arrests made four years ago.

Stephan Bayens commissioner for the Iowa Department of Public Safety, said the issue in Iowa has become “a three-headed monster,” referencing purity, poundage and price.

Not only is the meth created nowadays more pure, but it’s also easier to obtain larger amounts at a lower price, he said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT NEWS E-NEWSLETTERS The day's top news stories right in your inbox. I am above 13 years of age, and agree to sending policies. SIGN ME UP Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter! You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days. Iowa Ideas Conference Iowa Ideas Conference 2019! October 3rd - 4th downtown Cedar Rapids. Full schedule including keynotes, sessions and panelists are ready to view. Read More

The source of the drug has shifted in recent years. The number of meth labs that traditionally provided the supply a decade ago has significantly dropped, falling from 1,500 in 2004 to 26 in 2018, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety

The number of labs manufacturing meth in Cedar Rapids has also fallen from 29 in 2014 to just 1 in 2018, according to the police department.

The majority of meth in Iowa is imported into the U.S. from Mexico, a fact Carroll pointed to as the reason to enforcing stricter border policies. He expressed support for Pres. Donald Trump’s proposal to build a border wall, but also said the effort needs to be focused internationally as the chemicals to create meth are typically shipped to Mexico from China and India.

Meth that’s smuggled in from Mexico is much purer than the substance created by homegrown labs, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. In 2008, the purity of meth tested by state enforcement was an average 35 percent. In 2018, it was 97 percent pure.

Law enforcement officials also discussed the challenges the face addressing this issue on the local level, particularly when it comes down to the line between the need for prosecution and the need for treatment among individuals they come into contact with.

Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt said law enforcement is working to be tough on dealers and traffickers, who pose a public safety risk and compound the issue.

However, officers also recognizer people dealing with substance use disorders should have access treatment — treatment that jails can’t always provide, he said.

“There’s always a hard balance between the person that is truly addicted and has a substance abuse addiction versus the deal side of it,” Sandholdt said. “And a lot of times those get blended because they do both.”

Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com