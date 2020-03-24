University of Iowa Health Care to start its own COVID-19 testing

IOWA CITY — Starting Friday, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics will start testing for COVID-19 in its own laboratory — giving the health care facility more capacity and flexibility over who gets tested.

The UIHC clinical microbiology laboratory will conduct the novel coronavirus test, which a UIHC announcement on Tuesday said still will require physicians ordering a test to select from among a list of stringent reasons — as the nation is facing a testing capacity shortage.

“If your patient does not fall into one of the above categories but you have clinical suspicion for COVID-19, you will still be allowed to place the order,” according to the message to UIHC physicians.

“However, in the event of a testing shortage the test may be canceled or may have a longer turnaround time,” according to the message. “We must prioritize testing to those for whom test results will have the greatest impact.”

Test orders will be reviewed for appropriateness, according to the UIHC message, which reiterated capacity still will be limited.

“We hope eventually to have more testing capacity, but there are nationwide shortages of several items needed for testing,” according to the message.

Testing in Iowa previously was done through government-provided or approved tests out of the UI-based State Hygienic Lab in Coralville. Federal testing criteria had been limited to patients who have fever and respiratory symptoms and have either visited a high-risk country recently; had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient; are over age 60 and chronic medical conditions; or hospitalized with no alternative diagnosis.

Although UIHC testing could provide more flexibility, its physicians ordering COVID-19 tests still must select from among the following categories for patients they believe warrant in-house testing:

Hospitalized patients with fever and respiratory failure and no alternate diagnosis;

Older adults — over age 60 — with fever and respiratory symptoms and chronic medical conditions like diabetes, heart disease, immunosuppressive medications, chronic lung disease, or chronic kidney disease;

People with fever or respiratory illness who live in congregate setting, like long-term care facilities, dormitories, residential facilities, correctional facilities, treatment facilities;

And essential services personnel with fever or respiratory illness — including health care providers, fire and EMS workers, law enforcement officers, and residential facility staff.

“Importantly, you no longer need to contact epidemiology to get approval for testing,” according to the UIHC message, which also stressed testing methods might change over time due to ongoing shortages of testing materials.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday — in announcing its tally of confirmed cases has risen to 124 — also noted the State Hygienic Lab and other laboratories had reported 2,315 negative results.

Access to testing has been a point of contention both in Iowa, nationally, and around the world, as communities and countries alike attempt to assess the size of the problem and scale their response accordingly.

In the United States, areas reporting more cases often are conducting more testing — like in Colorado, one of the first to offer drive-up testing. That state, as of Tuesday afternoon, reported 720 positive cases and more than 6,200 people tested.

New York, now the epicenter of this country’s COVID-19 outbreak with more than 25,600 cases as of Tuesday, has been approved for manual, semi-manual and automated testing — which officials expect will ramp up testing capacity to about 6,000 tests a day.

That state currently has six drive-through testing sites — with just one, for example, testing more than 1,000 people a day.

