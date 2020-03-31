CORONAVIRUS

University of Iowa has treated 12 coronavirus inpatients

It has screened thousands for the coronavirus via telehealth tools

IOWA CITY — A University of Iowa Health Care clinic created specifically for influenza-like symptoms — in hopes of keeping coronavirus patients away from its general population — has had 1,134 visits to date, according to new numbers the hospital released Tuesday morning.

UI Hospitals and Clinics has treated as inpatients a total of 12 positive COVID-19 cases to date, six of whom still were in the hospital as of Monday. It has screened 4,690 patients for influenza-like symptoms via video visits or over the phone.

Just Monday, UIHC — Iowa’s largest hospital system and only academic medical enterprise — saw 87 people in its flu-like-symptom clinic and screened 231 people through its telehealth tools.

Those numbers have increased in step with positive cases totals across the state — which topped 400 Monday and pushed Linn County past Johnson County for the most cases in Iowa.

The UI-based State Hygienic Lab has been the go-to source for testing, although other labs have testing capabilities and UIHC last week began conducting its own tests. UIHC Chief Medical Office Theresa Brennan said its test turnaround time can be as quick as four to six hours, providing reassurance to patients and providers needing direction for isolation and potential spread.

Although testing criteria issued by the state has changed, and UIHC has flexibility with its own testing, current criteria limits testing to:

Hospitalized patients with fever and respiratory failure and no alternate diagnosis;

Adults over age 60 with fever and respiratory symptoms — like cough and trouble breathing — and chronic medical conditions, like diabetes, heart disease, immunosuppressive medications, chronic lung disease, or chronic kidney disease;

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

People with fever or respiratory illness who live in a congregate setting like a long-term care facility, dormitory, residential home, correctional facility, or treatment center;

And essential services personnel with fever or respiratory illness — including health care providers, fire and EMS personnel, law enforcement officers, residential facility staff members.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

