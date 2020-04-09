University of Iowa Children's Hospital admits first two coronavirus inpatients

IOWA CITY — In step with overall increases in COVID-19 cases, Iowa has been tallying more positive tests among its youngest cohort — those under age 18 — and the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital on Wednesday admitted its first two coronavirus pediatric patients.

To protect patient privacy, UI Health Care isn’t releasing details about whether those inpatients had preexisting conditions or are immunocompromised in any way. The hospital also isn’t releasing demographic details, like specific age and gender, of the two pediatric inpatients — its first to date with COVID-19.

Its younger COVID-19 patients are not being housed with adult coronavirus patients, according to UIHC Chief Medical Officer Theresa Brennan. They’re being isolated in the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“The staff are doing a great job of making sure that they keep that patient, other patients, and themselves safe and well cared for,” she said.

Most coronavirus patients — regardless of age — recover at home, with only the most serious cases warranting hospitalization.

As of Thursday, Iowa had 1,270 total COVID-19 cases, with 122 requiring hospitalization. The state’s count of kids confirmed to have the novel coronavirus was at 16 — with Polk County reporting three cases, and Linn, Muscatine, and Allamakee counties each reporting two cases.

Seven other counties — mostly in Eastern Iowa — are reporting one pediatric case.

Nationally and internationally, adults are contracting the disease at a much higher rate than children — with fewer kids experiencing symptoms and far fewer requiring hospitalization, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease and Control.

The report analyzed 149,760 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States from February 12 to April 2 for which age was known and found 2,572 were among children younger than 18 — or about 2 percent.

That group accounts for 22 percent of the general U.S. population.

Among those with available information, the study found 73 percent of pediatric patients had symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath — compared with 93 percent of adults between 18 and 64. About 6 percent of all pediatric patients were hospitalized. Three deaths were reported among those pediatric cases in the analysis.

“Whereas most COVID-19 cases in children are not severe, serious COVID-19 illness resulting in hospitalization still occurs in this age group,” according to the CDC report. “Social distancing and everyday preventive behaviors remain important for all age groups, as patients with less serious illness and those without symptoms likely play an important role in disease transmission.”

Local, state, and national leaders have urged parents to avoid playdates for kids and asked they be kept away from high-risk family members, in that even asymptomatic children can be vectors for the virus. Gov. Kim Reynolds also recently ordered the closure of parks in hopes, among other things, of limiting the coronavirus’ spread on playground equipment.

When asked whether researchers have found signs that children are becoming more susceptible as the virus spreads, UIHC’s Brennan told The Gazette, “There’s no data that the disease is evolving or mutating.”

She reiterated evidence globally, nationally, “and even here,” is that children tend to have less-severe symptoms.

“Children may have symptoms that seem like the common cold,” she said. “Coronavirus is in the family of one of the viruses that causes the common cold. So kids tend to get less-severe symptoms.”

She warned against complacency though.

“There are children who have died,” she said. “And there are children who can get pretty sick.”

