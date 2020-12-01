UnityPoint names new CEO and new head of clinic operations

UnityPoint Health has appointed two new executives to oversee the health care system and its clinical operations.

Clay Holderman is the new president and chief executive officer of West Des Moines-based UnityPoint Health, one of the nation’s largest health care providers that includes 40 hospitals and more than 400 clinics across the Midwest. He will take over the role in mid-February, officials announced Tuesday.

Health system officials also announced that Dr. Sanjeeb Khatua has been named the new president and chief executive officer of UnityPoint Clinic, and will oversee the health system’s clinics starting next month.

Holderman is currently the executive vice president and chief operating officer at Presbyterian Healthcare Services, New Mexico’s largest health care provider, and has more than 20 years of experience in investor-owned and not-for profit health systems. He also earned a Master of Business Administration from Colorado State University and an undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University.

According to the announcement, among Holderman’s first priorities as president and CEO is to focus on workforce recovery efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including team member and provider wellness.

Throughout the pandemic, thousands of health care workers — including those within the UnityPoint Health system — have been furloughed as its companies face a sharp decline in income. Hospitals have had to cancel or postpone elective surgeries throughout the pandemic, and patient visits are down when compared to last year.

According to the announcement, officials selected Holderman because of his “servant leadership approach, commitment to patient experience and transformative vision for the future of UnityPoint Health as a high performing health system.”

He takes over after the former CEO, Kevin Vermeer, stepped down at the end of April. Vermeer — who left to “pursue other opportunities” — had been CEO of UnityPoint Health for only about four years.

Interim CEO Sue Thompson will continue in her role until Holderman joins the organization early next year.

Khatua, who will oversee the more than 400 clinics that employees 1,100 health care providers across Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin, takes on his role effective Jan. 5.

He currently works at the $1.5 billion integrated health delivery system Edward Elmhurst Health in Chicago, where he serves as executive vice president, chief physician executive and president of Edward Health Ventures. Khatua obtained his medical degree from Medical University in Poland and completed a family medicine residency in Hinsdale, Ill.

Among his priorities for UnityPoint Clinic, Khatua plans to focus on “advancing physician and provider leadership and development and ongoing clinical transformation,” according to the announcement.

