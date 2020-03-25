CORONAVIRUS

UnityPoint-Cedar Rapids opens respiratory clinic

Effective Wednesday, Westside Urgent Care only sees scheduled patients with symptoms

UnityPoint Clinic Westside Urgent Care on Edgewood Road SW, Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS — UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids has established a dedicated clinic in Cedar Rapids to care for patients with respiratory illnesses, including the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, health system officials converted the UnityPoint Clinic Westside Urgent Care on Edgewood Road SW into a Respiratory Illness Clinic, a facility limited only to scheduled patients with symptoms of a respiratory illness.

“Westside Urgent Care was chosen for the Respiratory Illness Clinic as another way for UnityPoint Health to conserve the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) — allowing dedicated health care providers to work with these patients and therefore reducing the quantity of PPE used,” said Dr. John Roof, UnityPoint Clinic Cedar Rapids Regional Medical Director, in a news release.

“As an off-campus location, it also helps limit visitors to the hospital.”

The UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care in Hiawatha is closed until further notice, as the providers and staff now are working in the Respiratory Illness Clinic.

UnityPoint Clinic Internal Medicine at Hiawatha remains open.

UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care Marion and UnityPoint Clinic Express in Hiawatha also are open for patients, but not for those with a respiratory illness.

If a patient calls any UnityPoint Clinic in the Cedar Rapids metro area with symptoms of a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, that person will be screened over the phone. Next steps for this patient could include an appointment at the new respiratory clinic, a telephonic visit with their primary care provider or advice on symptom management at home.

Patients who do not have a primary care provider can call (319) 730-9532 for screening and advice on next steps.

Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

