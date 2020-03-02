Two more Iowans tested for novel coronavirus

More Iowans are being tested for the novel coronavirus that has begun appearing in increasing numbers in the United States, according to state public health officials.

The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two more Iowans are being tested for COVID-19, a respiratory virus that appeared for the first time in December. The department has not released any other details about these individuals.

A department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Three other Iowans who have previously been tested for the virus have come back negative, according to state officials.

The State Hygienic Lab, the Coralville-based public health laboratory, is able to perform COVID-19 test as of last week, according to a University of Iowa spokeswoman.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state medical director and epidemiologist for the department, reassured elected officials this past week that while the risk for outbreak in Iowa still is low, the Iowa Department of Public Health is prepared for any possible outcome.

“Any time we have the emergence of new virus that’s able to infect people, this is a serious public health concern,” Pedati said Wednesday. “But I want to emphasize this is precisely the kind of concern that the state works with federal and local partners to prepare for.”

Officials are encouraging Iowans to take everyday public health precautions at this time, which include covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands often and staying home when sick.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The department is also in regular contact with county public health agencies, which are in turn working with local hospitals and health care providers to monitor for at-risk patients and prepare for potential cases.

Currently, five individuals who do not have symptoms of the virus, but fit the criteria of being at-risk, are currently being monitored by state public health. So far, 39 individuals have competed the 14-day quarantine since Feb. 3.

There are more than 87,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally, which accounts for about 2,900 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

In the United States, there 62 confirmed cases and two confirmed deaths, WHO reported. Washington State reported the first death as a result of COVID-19 in the United States on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com