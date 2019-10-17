Health

Iowa doctor agrees to pay $1 million to settle surgery claims allegations

Associated Press

CARROLL, Iowa — An Iowa doctor has agreed to pay $1 million to settle allegations that he performed medically unnecessary sinus surgeries.

The allegations against Dr. Tracey Wellendorf relate to claims for endoscopic sinus surgeries performed on up to 115 Iowa Medicaid beneficiaries. Authorities say the claims submitted for the procedures were improper because they didn’t meet the medical necessity standard or they were incorrectly coded for payment.

Wellendorf also has agreed to follow enhanced compliance measures for the next three years.

His main office is in Carroll.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Health ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

$222,000 grant to help Cedar Rapids police expand mental health liaison program

University of Iowa Health Care dialysis deal off, per patient letter

Carson King forgoes cut of 'Iowa Legend' bobblehead

Horizons shifts mental health services to Covenant Family Solutions Cedar Rapids nonprofit found it hard to retain therapists, deal with insurance

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hy-Vee customers hit chain with class action lawsuit over data breach

Chew on This: Short's Burger & Shine comes to Marion and Enjoyabowl to Iowa City

Delaney: 'I need Iowa to step forward'

Companies are recruiting employees for start of recreational marijuana sales in Illinois

What we know now about the RAGBRAI fallout and the future of the ride(s)

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.