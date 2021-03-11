As of Thursday afternoon, Iowa had administered 998,054 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with 959,053 going to Iowa residents.

Some 347,382 people have completed the vaccine in Iowa — about 15 percent of the state’s adult population.

Individuals who completed the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccine totaled 322,464, with 24,917 completing the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Individuals who have completed the first of the two-dose series totaled 328,154.

In Linn County, 73,145 doses have been administered to residents, with 26,997 — or 15.48 percent of the county’s adult population — having completed the vaccine.

In Johnson County, 62,392 doses have been administered to residents, with 24,315 — or 20.07 percent of the county’s adult population — having completed the vaccine.

New cases

Iowa on Thursday reported 412 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new, confirmed deaths.

To date, 369,086 people have had the virus in Iowa, and 5,621 have died, according to Iowa Department of Public Health.

Iowa’s seven-day average for new cases is 466.

The 412 new cases comes from 2,911 tests completed in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Linn County reported nine new cases, bringing the county’s total to 19,560 since March. The county’s seven-day average is 12.

Johnson County added four new cases, bringing its total to 12,209. Johnson’s seven-day average is 11.

Of the new cases, 84 were of individuals age 17 and under. The total of minors who have been infected was 38,804 as of Thursday afternoon.

Deaths

Of the 20 deaths reported Thursday, 10 were of individuals over the age of 80, nine were between 61 and 80 and one was between 41 and 60.

The reported deaths took place between Oct. 25 and March 8.

Polk County reported four deaths and Dubuque County reported three. Kossuth and Warren counties reported two deaths each.

Counties reporting one death each were Linn, Cerro Gordo, Crawford, Hancock, Jasper, Lee, Marion, Pottawattamie and Wapello.

Hospitalizations

As of Thursday afternoon, 166 people were hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19.

The number of patients in intensive care units was 42, with 12 people on ventilators to help them breath.

Long-term care

In Iowa, five long-term care facilities were experiencing virus outbreaks of three or more cases among residents and staff.

Within those facilities, 72 individuals have been diagnosed with the virus.

Since last March, 2,214 individuals have died in long-term care facilities.

