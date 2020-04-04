CORONAVIRUS

Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Iowa

Public Health records 87 additional positive cases statewide Saturday, bringing total to 786

The Iowa DOT sign over Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids encourages healthy behavior related to the coronavirus on Wednesda
The Iowa DOT sign over Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids encourages healthy behavior related to the coronavirus on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
DES MOINES — An older Linn County resident along with two other Iowans have died from COVID-19, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Saturday.

In addition, 20 more cases tested positive for the coronavirus in Linn County, the department said Saturday. There also were 67 additional cases that tested positive across the state.

The Linn County resident who died was between the ages of 61 and 80. A Henry County resident between the ages of 41 and 60 and an individual in Polk County between the ages of 61 and 80 also died from COVID-19, the department reported.

There have been 9,454 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab in Coralville and by other labs.

According to Department of Public Health, the locations and age ranges of the 87 individuals were:

• Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Bremer County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Dubuque County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Grundy County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Howard County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Jefferson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Keokuk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Lee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81 and older)

• Lyon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Mills County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Plymouth County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

• Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years)

• Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

• Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 2 elderly adults (81 and older)

• Sioux County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (41-60 years)

• Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 4 elderly adults (81 and older)

• Van Buren County, 1 older adult (41-60 years)

• Warren County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)

• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

One case initially assigned to Dubuque County upon further investigation was determined to be a person who is a resident of Jackson County, according to a news release.

A public hotline for Iowans with questions about COVID-19 is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

