Supervisors to consider Linn County face covering regulation on Monday

The Linn County Supervisors will consider a face-cover regulation at its Monday meeting as COVID-19 numbers rise in Linn County.

The Board of Supervisors will discuss whether or not to issue the public health face covering regulation when it meets at noon in the Harris building, 1020 Sixth Street SE.

The regulation calls for people living in or visiting Linn County to wear a face covering when in public and not able to stay six feet away from others.

The supervisors will meet to approve this regulation as Linn County surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 cases this week. As of Friday, the county had 10,729 total virus cases.

It calls for face coverings whenever inside any indoor public settings as well including grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, retail stores and schools.

The regulation states that the only exemptions are while traveling in a personal vehicle alone or with household members, exercising when following social distancing, seated at a bar or food establishment while eating or drinking or obtaining a service that would require the removal of a mask such as dental appointments.

The first offense to not following the regulation will be a minimum fine for a simple misdemeanor, according to the regulation. Subsequent offenses could be a fine up to the maximum for a simple misdemeanor.

In August, the supervisors issued a proclamation calling on Gov. Kim Reynolds to allow local control in issuing mask mandates — something she has repeatedly said local officials do not have the legal authority to enact, though many have.

On Tuesday, Reynolds implemented new statewide emergency restrictions, including a mandate to wear masks at large public gatherings.

Reynolds’ proclamation is in effect for 30 days, which started on Wednesday. Gatherings of 10 people or more must social distance between groups.

Groups are limited to eight people, unless members are from the same family. If indoor events exceed 25 people or an outdoor event exceeds 100 people, all over age 2 must wear a mask except when eating and drinking.

Reynolds added that law officers are to “educate and inform” violators of her mask requirement before issuing simple misdemeanor citations.

