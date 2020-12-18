State reports zero COVID-19 deaths Friday but nearly 1,900 new cases

For the first time in more than a month, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported no new coronavirus-related deaths in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Friday.

The last time that happened was Nov. 7.

And Friday’s zero deaths followed the 100 deaths reported Thursday, including seven in Linn County.

To date, 3,451 Iowans have died of COVID-19, according to deaths confirmed by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Since March, Linn County has reported 228 confirmed virus-related deaths, and Johnson County has reported 45.

New cases

Iowa on Friday reported 1,899 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with a 34.66 percent positivity rate.

The total included 301 cases among children ages 17 and younger and two cases among education workers.

Statewide, the seven-day average of new cases was 1,577, the 13th consecutive day that average has declined.

Since March, 264,109 positive cases have been reported in the state.

Linn County reported 71 new cases as of 11 a.m. Friday, bringing its total positive cases to 15,756. Johnson County added 44 cases, making its total 3,451.

Forty-one of Iowa’s 99 counties have 14-day positivity rates above 15 percent.

Hospitalizations

The number of Iowans hospitalized with the virus continued to decline.

On Friday, 701 Iowans were hospitalized, down from the 746 reported Thursday.

The number of patients in intensive care dropped from 146 to 136.

Though trending downward, the hospitalization total remains considerably higher than the peak seen over the summer when the then-record high was 417 hospitalizations and 164 ICU patients.

The number of patients on ventilators — 80 on Friday, down seven from Thursday — also has dropped below its summer peak of 109 on May 8.

Long-term care

Also on Friday, the number of Iowa long-term care facilities reporting COVID-19 outbreaks declined from 147 to 141.

The number of people with COVID-19 in those facilities dropped to 5,691, a decrease of 219 from Thursday.

To date, 1,135 deaths have been reported at Iowa nursing homes.

In Linn County, Northbrook Manor Care Center reported four new cases Friday, bringing its total cases to 12.

The Gardens of Cedar Rapids reported 21 active cases with four recoveries.

The Good Neighbor Home in Manchester was removed from the outbreak list, after being on the list since Sept. 20,

