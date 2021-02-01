State health officials report 306 new COVID-19 cases and 5 confirmed deaths

Iowa reported 306 new COVID-19 cases Monday and five confirmed deaths between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Since the virus first appeared in Iowa in early March, 319,506 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 and 4,906 people have died.

The daily numbers update, released Monday morning, came just as state health officials confirmed a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 has appeared in Iowa.

Health officials said three cases of the variant strain have been confirmed in Iowa, two of which were confirmed in Johnson County — one in an adult 18 to 40 and another in a middle-aged adult ages 41 to 60. The third was an adult case found in Bremer County.

The SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variant, often referred to as the U.K. variant because it was first found in the United Kingdom, spreads more easily than the original strain. However, COVID-19 vaccines now being deployed in Iowa are considered effective against it.

New Cases

Included in the new additions reported Monday were 76 cases among young people ages 17 or younger, bringing the total number of youths that have tested positive for the virus to 34,989.

No new cases were reported among education workers in the past 24 hours. That total remained at 7,707.

The state reported 1,306 test results Monday — the lowest number reported since July — 1,000 of which were negative or inconclusive.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Linn County added 22 new cases during the 24-hour period, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 18,524. The county’s seven-day average is 65.

Johnson County added 17 new cases during the 24-hour period, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 12,478. The county’s seven-day average is 25.

Currently, seven of the state’s 99 counties are reporting 14-day positivity rates above 15 percent.

Deaths

Five newly confirmed deaths were reported Monday in three counties. Individuals between the ages of 61 and 80 accounted for four of the deaths, while the fifth was an adult above the age of 80.

Black Hawk and Scott counties each reported two deaths, according to the data, while Delaware County reported one.

Hospitalizations

The number of patients being treated in Iowa’s hospital rose slightly in the past 24 hours, from 358 to 368, while the number of patients being treated in intensive care units dipped from 94 to 92. The number of patients on ventilators also declined, from 29 to 28.

State data shows there were 55 active COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, with 1,641 individuals who are currently positive for the virus. Additionally, 2010 individuals in these facilities have died.

Vaccines

Data from the department of health shows that 256,096 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the state. Of those, 134,292 were initiating vaccinations — the first of the two-dose regimen — and 60,902 were second doses.

Data compiled by the Washington Post, shows that more than 25 million people in the United States have received on or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, The Post found that Iowa was nearly at the bottom when it came to the percent of population that has received a first dose of the vaccine.

According to The Post’s analysis, Iowa has administered at least 190,689 first doses of the vaccine, covering 87.3% of the roughly 2.5 million people who are currently eligible to receive the shots and about 6 percent of the state’s population.

At least 58,367 people have been fully vaccinated.

So far, the state has been allocated 341,000 first doses of the vaccine, enough to vaccinate 100 percent of the prioritized population and roughly 10 percent of the state’s population, according to The Post.

Who is eligible for vaccines?

Front-line health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities are able to get vaccines now.

Iowans 65 and older have moved up in line for vaccinations, starting in February. But other groups have to wait.

Officials warn there are more Iowans eligible than there are vaccine doses available, so it may take weeks for vaccinations to actually begin.

Here’s a look according to Iowa guidelines:

For Iowans under 65, you may qualify for a vaccine starting in February if you meet criteria in the groups below. The tiers are ranked in order of vaccination priority:

Tier 1: First responders such as firefighters, police officers and child welfare social workers; school staff and early childhood education and child care workers.

Tier 2: Food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers who work or live in congregate settings that don’t allow for social distancing; people with disabilities living in home settings and their caregivers.

Tier 3: Staff and residents in congregate living settings that include shelters, behavioral health treatment centers, sober living homes and detention centers (but not college dorms); government officials and staff working at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.

Tier 4: Inspectors responsible for hospital, long-term care and child safety.

Tier 5: Correctional facility staff and incarcerated people in state and local facilities.

Those who don’t meet these criteria will have to wait. The state will announce when other ages occupational categories as they qualify.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com