St. Luke's to demolish historical building following derecho-related damages

CEDAR RAPIDS — After sustaining significant damage from the derecho that tore through Cedar Rapids in August, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital plans to tear down part of a building on its campus.

The Resource Center, located on the east side of the hospitals main campus along Coe Road NE, sustained $400,000 worth of damage as a result of the Aug. 10 storm. The building was determined to have “significant structural concerns, among other issues identified following the storm,” hospital officials stated in a news release Monday.

“Rather than reinvesting in this building, hospital officials made the difficult decision to demolish parts of the building before the end of the year,” according to the news release.

Demolition is expected to begin Oct. 26.

D.W. Zinser Company, a demolition contractor based in Walford, has signed on for the project.

Two of the three wings of the Resource Center will be demolished entirely. The top four floors of the third wing will be demolished as well, but the wing’s lower level classrooms, auditorium and tunnel system to the main hospital will remain intact.

The original wing of the Resource Center dates back to 1917, when it was constructed as the St. Luke’s Nursing Education Building. It housed the St. Luke’s School of Nursing, which graduated more than 2,500 students between 1892 and 1987.

It was renamed the Resource Center in 1986, and since has been used as office space non-clinical departments of the hospital and for area nonprofits. All tenants have been relocated in the weeks since the derecho, since the building did not meet fire code, according to the news release.

The St. Luke’s Foundation is planning to hold a commemorative event and a legacy brick campaign

