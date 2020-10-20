Health

St. Luke's Heart Center completes $5 million renovation

Project includes $3 million upgrades in medical equipment, imaging system

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital has completed a $5 million renovation project at its cardiac services hub, the Nassif Heart Center, officials announced Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. The project included $3 million worth of improvements in upgrades to its medical equipment. (Photo courtesy of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital)
CEDAR RAPIDS — UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids has completed a $5 million renovation of its heart center.

The several-monthslong project at the Nassif Heart Center in Cedar Rapids, the hub of St. Luke’s Hospital’s cardiac care, has finished this week, officials announced Monday.

The 44,000-square-foot, two-floor space was first opened in 2000.

The project included $3 million in medical equipment upgrades, including a new imaging system and new ancillary equipment, according to a news release.

As medical technology has improved over the past 20 years, health system officials said “enhancements” to the center’s services were needed.

“The renovation began with a need to update our imaging technology in the catheterization labs,” Casey Greene, UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids vice president and chief operating officer said in a news release. “As the area’s heart hospital, we are proud to invest in upgrading our patient and team member areas.”

The new cardiovascular imaging technology in the heart center meets requirements for peripheral vascular and coronary procedures, according to Mark Butschi, St. Luke’s Heart Center manager. He also said in the news release that the system “delivers optimal image quality at the lowest radiation level, making it safer for patients.”

The renovation project included work updating patient rooms. In addition, the project added a lobby, a new consultation area, nurse’s station and other staff areas.

“Patients and visitors will see a cleaner, modern look,” Butschi said.

In 2019, St. Luke’s performed nearly 1,700 diagnostic cardiac catheterizations and 27,000 diagnostic cardiology exams. Cardiac providers also performed 260 open heart surgeries, 700 electrophysiology procedures and 6,100 outpatient cardiac rehab sessions, according to hospital officials.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

 

