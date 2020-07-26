CORONAVIRUS

Is it safe to go to the gym during the coronavirus pandemic?

AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin
AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

08:00AM | Sun, July 26, 2020

Is it safe to go to the gym during the coronavirus pandemic?

01:44PM | Sat, July 25, 2020

Linn County coronavirus cases at highest 7-day average

10:44AM | Sat, July 25, 2020

Why is there a coin shortage during the pandemic?

06:21PM | Fri, July 24, 2020

Congressman wants answers about Iowa meatpacking plant outbreak
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By The Associated Press

Is it safe to go to the gym during the coronavirus pandemic?

It depends on where you live and the precautions you and the gym take.

If cases of COVID-19 are poorly controlled where you live, experts say it’s best to stay away. But if you live in an area where the spread is being contained, there are ways to minimize risk when going for a workout.

To ensure everyone stays at least 6 feet apart, gyms should take steps such as moving machines, blocking off areas and limiting the number of people allowed inside, says Dr. Marybeth Sexton, an assistant professor of infectious diseases at Emory University.

Avoiding the locker room, bringing your own water bottle and using hand sanitizer also helps reduce risk, Sexton says.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests checking in online, rather than in person, and seeking activities that are outdoors instead of indoors when possible.

Gym staff should be cleaning exercise machines between uses and regularly wiping down other frequently touched areas with products that kill viruses.

And experts say face coverings should be worn at the gym whenever possible.

Sexton also suggests bringing a backup mask. If the one you’re wearing gets really damp with sweat, she says it might not be as effective.

Even for those being careful, gyms pose a risk. Many are indoors, where ventilation is limited and social distancing can be challenging. In an ongoing pandemic, if you can manage to break a sweat without returning to the gym just yet, that’s the best option, according to Sexton.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“If you can exercise by yourself outside, that’s safer than being at the gym,” she said.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

08:00AM | Sun, July 26, 2020

Is it safe to go to the gym during the coronavirus pandemic?

01:44PM | Sat, July 25, 2020

Linn County coronavirus cases at highest 7-day average

10:44AM | Sat, July 25, 2020

Why is there a coin shortage during the pandemic?
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By The Associated Press

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Linn County coronavirus cases at highest 7-day average

Why is there a coin shortage during the pandemic?

Congressman wants answers about Iowa meatpacking plant outbreak

Marion Parks and Rec programs suspended for two weeks due to COVID-19 case

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

About 300 attend 'Back the blue' rally in Marion

116-year-old time capsule shows bit of Cedar Rapids Presbyterian Church history

Part of building collapses in downtown Cedar Rapids

These Cedar Rapids teachers are calling for online-only classes to start school year

We asked for your questions about COVID-19? Now you get to vote

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate