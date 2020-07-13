CORONAVIRUS

Iowa 8-year-old with post-COVID-19 syndrome recovering well, family says

St. Luke's doctor concerned for new cases as infection rate rises

Fortune Djagni, 8, is cheered May 22 by hospital staff as he leaves with his father, Kokou Djagni, from the UnityPoint H
Fortune Djagni, 8, is cheered May 22 by hospital staff as he leaves with his father, Kokou Djagni, from the UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s Center for Women’s and Children’s Health in Cedar Rapids. Fortune was the first patient in Iowa diagnosed with pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, also known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, which is a rare syndrome that develops after COVID-19 infection has passed. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
/
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

08:30AM | Mon, July 13, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic shifts Johnson County TRAIL's tactics but mission ...

07:30AM | Mon, July 13, 2020

Iowa 8-year-old with post-COVID-19 syndrome recovering well, family sa ...

07:00AM | Mon, July 13, 2020

Bottles and cans piling up in the pandemic?

06:30AM | Mon, July 13, 2020

61,000 Iowa businesses received PPP aid to help with pandemic payroll ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — Two months after battling a rare, yet possibly life-threatening post-COVID-19 condition, an 8-year-old Cedar Rapids boy is back to his normal self.

In the midst of his summer off, Fortune Djagni has been playing with his older brother and reading through a third-grade learning curriculum guide given to him by his parents. He’s proud to say he’s already on week seven of 36.

And, to his parents’ relief, he has recovered from his illness.

“I’ve been feeling pretty healthy,” Fortune said.

Fortune was the first child in Iowa to be diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a rare inflammatory condition that affects the hearts and other organs in children and adolescents. The syndrome, which has been compared to toxic shock syndrome and Kawasaki disease, appears in young patients following an infection of the novel coronavirus.

The state’s first two cases — Fortune and a now-15-month-old Cedar Rapids child — were both treated in May at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Fortune spent nine days in the hospital starting May 13.

Now, several weeks after their hospital stays, both children are healthy, said Dr. Dilli Bhurtel, a pediatric cardiologist at St. Luke’s Hospital who was on the patients’ care team.

Health care providers were first alerted to this syndrome May 14 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after doctors in the United Kingdom reported dozens of cases appearing in children between 4 and 6 weeks after they were sickened with COVID-19.

According to a national study conducted by CDC officials, there were at least 186 cases in 26 states by May. In New York, the hardest hit by the pandemic, the state health department reported that month at least three children with the syndrome died.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Months later, public health officials and doctors don’t have a clear understanding of the long-term effects this syndrome can have on patients, Bhurtel said.

“What we do know about this disease is that it causes swelling of heart muscles,” Bhurtel said. “We know the patients recover well, but do they have any long term impacts? We don’t know.”

At home, Fortune’s dad, Kokou Djagni, said they still monitor his blood pressure and temperature, but since his recovery he’s been fine.

“He’s completely back to normal,” Djagni said.

Based on medical studies of Kawasaki disease in children, Bhurtel said the prospects for good health outcomes are high. However, doctors can’t be entirely sure, prompting Bhurtel and other providers at St. Luke’s to continue keeping a close eye on these patients.

Bhurtel said he has scheduled follow-up appointments up to a year after their hospitalization, but beyond that, it will be up to the parents and the primary care physician to keep an eye for any abnormalities.

“If anything new comes up, working with our primary care colleagues is the key,” Bhurtel said.

Fortune began exhibiting symptoms May 9, when he became lethargic and developed a low-grade fever. By the time he was admitted May 13 to St. Luke’s, he had low blood pressure and his heart wasn’t working as well as it should, Bhurtel said.

While they were never diagnosed, Djagni suspects his family would have been infected in mid-March. Nowadays, Djagni is not concerned about a another infection of the virus among members of his family.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Holding Our Own

Receive a $20 gift card when you spend $150 at local Johnson County participating businesses!

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Rally CAP Challenge

Let's Rally! Support local and join the Rally C.A.P. Challenge

Join Challenge
Gazette Marketing
Kids Gazette

Engage the kids with our Kids Articles, Worksheets, Free Printables, Fun Activities, and more!

Digital Kids Gazette

“I don’t have much concern about it anymore, that’s the way I’m feeling about it, he said. “We got it already, and our system is ready to fight it.”

Starting late last month, Iowa’s positivity rate reached 9.5 percent as the number of new cases statewide began to spike. As a result, in the first week of July, Iowa had the nation’s 11th worst rate of new cases per 100,000 people, according to a national analysis.

Most of the new cases in recent weeks are concentrated among individuals aged 18-25, but the surge has doctors like Bhurtel believing Iowa will see another case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in young patients.

“We know that when the number of cases goes up, we’ll see cases between 4 to 6 weeks after,” Bhurtel said. “We’ve been keeping a constant watch out for that.”

Bhurtel said parents concerned their children may have this condition should contact their doctor immediately. However, he said while it’s important to be mindful of the possibility, parents should not panic because it remains rare.

Symptoms of multisystem inflammatory disorder in children and adolescents include:

• Persistent fever

• Conjunctivitis, or pink eye

• Rash

• Enlarged lymph nodes

• Swollen hands or feet

• Abdominal pain without explanation

• Vomiting and/or diarrhea.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

08:30AM | Mon, July 13, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic shifts Johnson County TRAIL's tactics but mission ...

07:30AM | Mon, July 13, 2020

Iowa 8-year-old with post-COVID-19 syndrome recovering well, family sa ...

07:00AM | Mon, July 13, 2020

Bottles and cans piling up in the pandemic?

View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Ramm

The Gazette

All articles by Michaela

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Coronavirus pandemic shifts Johnson County TRAIL's tactics but mission remains same: Helping seniors

Bottles and cans piling up in the pandemic?

61,000 Iowa businesses received PPP aid to help with pandemic payroll challenges

Iowa surpasses 35,000 coronavirus cases

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

What local Black Lives Matter groups are demanding and why

Sports betting saves Iowa casinos from major losses during pandemic

The state is sending $307 in food aid to every student at these 20 Cedar Rapids schools

Iowa Democrats launch website tracking Joni Ernst's words vs. actions

Aerospace project from BAE Systems will locate 650 jobs in Cedar Rapids

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate