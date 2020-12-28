CORONAVIRUS

Positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa exceed 275,000

Medical assistant Alex Abodeely holds a swab taken from a patient for a coronavirus test as she places it in a container
Medical assistant Alex Abodeely holds a swab taken from a patient for a coronavirus test as she places it in a container toe be transported for analysis at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Family Medicine Clinic in Iowa City on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Since the novel coronavirus first appeared in the state in March, more than 275,000 Iowans have tested positive for virus.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the state reported 536 new positive COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours ending at 11 a.m. Monday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 275,470.

Linn County added 16 cases Monday, bringing its total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 16,370. The county’s seven-day average is 53.

Johnson County added 56 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 10,886. Its seven-day average is 38.

Included in those additions were 61 new cases among children 17 and younger, bringing that total to 28,634.

Cases among education workers were actually reduced by four in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 7,666, though no explanation has been offered for the drop.

The remaining 868 results of the 1404 tests reported in the past 24 hours came back negative or inconclusive.

Hospitalizations rose from 553 to 586, in the past 24 hours, and the number of patients being treated in intensive care units also climbed from 109 to 11. Patients who were placed on ventilators to help them breathe decreased slightly from 65 to 60.

The number of hospitalized Linn County residents increased from 15 recorded on Dec. 20 to 33 reported on Dec. 27. During the same period, the number of hospitalized Johnson Count residents dropped from eight to four.

In the same period, Johnson County residents being treated in hospitals went from 8 to 4

No new confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the data. The state’s death toll, remains at 3,745.

In long-term care facilities across the state, outbreaks continue to be an issue.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Iowa reported 123 currently active outbreaks across the state. That’s down two from the previous 24-hour period. The number of positive individuals also decreased, from 5,212 to 5,122, while the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities increased by one, from 1,137 to 1,138.

Positive cases at Northbrook Manor Care Center increased from 38 to 40, while recoveries held steady at one.

In Cedar County, positive cases at Crestview Specialty Care remained at 19, but recoveries increased from seven to eight.

In Jones County, cases at Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center remained at 72, while recoveries jumped from 65 to 68.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

