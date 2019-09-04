Planned Parenthood launches birth control telehealth app in Iowa

Planned Parenthood is expanding access to its telehealth app in Iowa, allowing greater access to birth control and other medical treatments from their clinics even as federal and state officials are restricting its capabilities.

Planned Parenthood North Central States announced the launch of Planned Parenthood Direct in Iowa on Wednesday, which is a smartphone app that allows patients to consult with a clinician and have a birth control prescription sent directly to their home.

“Planned Parenthood Direct offers Iowans the same high-quality reproductive health care they trust us to provide whenever and wherever they want,” Erin Davison-Rippey, Iowa executive director of Planned Parenthood North Central States, said in a news release.

“We are always evolving to make health care more accessible to our patients by breaking down the barriers they face, despite increasing efforts by politicians nationally and in Iowa to limit their options,” she said in the release.

Patients can complete a health assessment through the telehealth app and determine their eligibility for online care from a clinician at any time or day. If they are eligible for online care, the clinician can write a prescription and send it directly to the patient.

Refills are also managed by the patient through the app.

Insurance isn’t accepted through Planned Parenthood Direct, which costs $20 a month. There is no cost for shipping.

Birth control pills are only available through the app. Other forms of birth control, including UTIs, are not including in the app for Iowans.

Patients must live in Iowa and have an in-state address in order to use the app.

“Yes, there is a cost but for many people cost is not the only barrier. It is literally physical access,” Davison-Rippey said in an email. “If you are taking a day off of work to drive four counties over to access birth control then this is a more cost effective option. It doesn’t completely fix the problem, but it does increase access particularly in areas of the state where birth control is becoming harder to get.”

Planned Parenthood Direct is available in 27 states and Washington, D.C. The organization plans to make the app available in all 50 states by the end of 2020, officials said in a news release.

Nationwide, Planned Parenthood Direct had 300,000 installations, according to officials.

The expansion is part of an effort from the organization to meet the “vast unmet need for sexual and reproductive health care in the United States, including Iowa,” according to a news release Wednesday.

“As politicians across the country try to restrict or block access to critical reproductive and sexual health care, the Planned Parenthood Direct app is just one part of the work we do to ensure that more people can get the care they need, no matter where they are,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, in a news release.

Last month, Planned Parenthood clinics in Iowa and other states withdrew from Title X this past month after the Trump administration began enforcing new regulations on the federal grant program. The program was the sole federal funding source for family planning services for low-income Americans.

Five Iowa clinics in Iowa City, Urbandale, Ames, Des Moines and Council Bluffs were no longer eligible for about $1 million in funding, used for services that include contraceptives, cancer screening, and testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections.

Planned Parenthood clinics in Iowa worked with about 14,000 patients through Title X in 2018, Jamie Burch Elliott, public affairs manager for Planned Parenthood North Central States, previously told The Gazette.

In 2017, state lawmakers forged federal funding to create the $3 million State Family Planning Program, which funneled state dollars to health care clinics that do that provide abortion services. As a result, four Planned Parenthood clinics closed that year.

