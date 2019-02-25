PCI to open North Liberty clinic

NORTH LIBERTY — Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa announced plans to open a new clinic in North Liberty, in its first brick-and-mortar expansion into Johnson County.

One of Eastern Iowa’s largest private, multi-specialty medical groups, PCI will open its new office providing specialty care services at 585 W. Cherry St. on April 1.

The clinic will serve as an extension of its current Cedar Rapids offices, with doctors rotating to the new location on a weekly basis, PCI Chief Executive Officer Michael Sundall said.

“We think it’s going to be exciting for the community,” he said. “When you look at North Liberty, it doesn’t have any specialty care in town, and it just made sense to us to bring the service to the community versus the community having to go to Iowa City or Cedar Rapids for those services.”

North Liberty saw a 40.5 percent growth rate between 2010 and 2017, making it the fifth-fastest growing city in Iowa according to 2018 population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Sundall pointed to the population boom as a main factor in the decision, adding many PCI patients are from North Liberty.

“We think we have a good facility to get us going, so we’ll see where it takes us,” he said,

PCI is leasing a 5,000-square-foot facility that once held a family practice clinic. Sundall said start-up costs — which included furniture, new carpet and a fresh coat of paint — cost less than $50,000.

Starting on 10 half-day rotations, physicians in specialties that include oncology, orthopedics and urology, among others, will see patients needing initial consultations or after-surgery care.

Surgeries will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Sundall said.

However, he added physicians’ schedules may shift to full days at the clinic if the patient demand is there.

“We’ve got to make it up as we go and see what the volume dictates,” Sundall said.

The facility also will be staffed full-time by an advanced care nurse practitioner and two support staff, with the goal of eventual expansion. Sundall said as patient demand grows, administrators intend to recruit more specialty physicians to practice full-time there.

Sundall said PCI has seen “tremendous growth” the past five years, with the group this year expected to reach 300,000 patient encounters — visits, surgeries and other services.

The North Liberty clinic comes just before another PCI expansion project. Construction on a new 100,000 square-foot facility is expected to be complete by late 2019, and will serve as an expansion to PCI’s Cedar Rapids campus.

That building, on 10th Street SE between Second and Third avenues SE, will see between 600 to 800 patients daily, PCI officials stated in the past.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT BUSINESS E-NEWSLETTER A weekly roundup of the most popular Business articles. I am above 13 years of age, and agree to sending policies. SIGN ME UP Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter! You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days.

Sundall said construction on the new facility is on track, and new physicians have been hired to see patients in the facility. Services to be offered in the new building include primary care, podiatry, urology and the Eastern Iowa Sleep Center.

The North Liberty clinic will host an open house March 28.

PCI currently is scheduling appointments at the new location for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

l Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com