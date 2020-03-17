Patrons of Cedar Rapids restaurant asked to self isolate after DJ diagnosed with COVID-19

Linn County Public Health announced Tuesday that anyone who was at the Longbranch Restaurant and Bar, which is inside the Best Western hotel at 90 Twixt Town Road NE, Cedar Rapids, on March 6 or March 13 to self-isolate for 14 days from that date.

A statement from the health agency said it received notification a disc jockey who performed at the restaurant on those dates has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Self-isolating “is being strongly encouraged out of an abundance of caution for your health and the health of our community,” the statement said.

According to the statement:

The Longbranch Restaurant and Bar has responded with a thorough disinfection of the facility and wishes to be as transparent as possible while protecting the identity of the ill individual. However, we want all Iowans to remember that we have community spread of COVID-19 in the state. Even with individuals self-identifying, anyone could be exposed at some point.”

The statement includes a reminder that all individuals should wash their hands often with soap and water, cover coughs and sneezes and remain at home when ill. Anyone who has met the following conditions should self-isolate for 14 days:

Anyone who has been on a cruise and anyone who has traveled to a country with a level 3 travel advisory should self-isolate at home for 14 days after returning home, as should anyone who has contact with a known or suspected case of COVID-19.

Anyone who develops fever, cough or shortness of breath during self-isolation should call their health care provider before going to see them.

