Over 500,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Iowa

Iowa reported 489 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as well as eight new, confirmed deaths.

The new numbers bring the total number of cases in Iowa to 346,303 and the total number of deaths to 5,683, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

The seven-day average for cases as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday was 422. The seven-day average for deaths was four, the lowest since July 14.

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday afternoon, 485,449 or 15.39 percent of Iowans have been fully vaccinated, according to IDPH data. The total number of people fully vaccinated in the state, which includes individuals who are not Iowa residents is 504,898.

The total number of doses administered was 1,299,260 with 1,251,672 doses going to Iowa residents.

The number of individuals who have completed two-dose vaccinations is 469,738 and the number of individuals who have completed a single-dose vaccination is 35,160.

In Linn County, the total number of doses administered is 95,567 as of Tuesday afternoon. 38,352 or 21.25 percent of the county’s 16+ population have completed a vaccination series.

In Johnson County, the total number of doses administered is 75,887 and 30,076 or 24.19 percent of the county’s 16+ population has completed a vaccination series.

NEW CASES

Linn County added 18 new virus cases, bringing the county total to 19,740. The county’s seven-day average was 16 on Tuesday.

Johnson County added 16 cases for a total of 13,356. Johnson’s seven-day average was 14.

Of the state’s new cases, 87 were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number in that category to 39,601.

CONFIRMED DEATHS

Of Tuesday’s newly-reported deaths, six were of individuals over the age of 80. One of the deaths was of an individual aged 61-80 and another was aged 41-60.

All of the deaths took place between Dec. 7 and March 18.

Linn and Johnson counties had one death each. Linn County has had 322 virus deaths in total and Johnson has had 77.

Other counties that reported a new death include: Black Hawk, Buena Vista, Keokuk, Osceola, Poweshiek and Washington.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Across the state, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased from 171 to 185. Patients in the ICU remained at 37 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased from 18 to 16.

LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

Iowa has one long-term care facility experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak again.

Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa reported an outbreak on Tuesday. The facility was previously the last remaining facility on the list before the list reported zero outbreaks last week.

The facility is reporting six individuals are positive with COVID-19.

Prior to Tuesday, Iowa had five days in a row without a reported facility outbreak.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,224 individuals within Iowa facilities have died from the virus.

