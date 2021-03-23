CORONAVIRUS

Over 500,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Iowa

Almost 1.3 million vaccine doses have been adminsitered in the state so far

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceuti
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech, on November 17, 2020. (Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:13PM | Tue, March 23, 2021

Over 500,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Iowa

08:36AM | Tue, March 23, 2021

AstraZeneca's U.S. coronavirus vaccine trial data may have been 'outda ...

08:44PM | Mon, March 22, 2021

Food stamp benefits increase for six months

06:06PM | Mon, March 22, 2021

Iowa governments in line for over $4 billion in COVID-19 aid
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Iowa reported 489 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as well as eight new, confirmed deaths.

The new numbers bring the total number of cases in Iowa to 346,303 and the total number of deaths to 5,683, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

The seven-day average for cases as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday was 422. The seven-day average for deaths was four, the lowest since July 14.

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday afternoon, 485,449 or 15.39 percent of Iowans have been fully vaccinated, according to IDPH data. The total number of people fully vaccinated in the state, which includes individuals who are not Iowa residents is 504,898.

The total number of doses administered was 1,299,260 with 1,251,672 doses going to Iowa residents.

The number of individuals who have completed two-dose vaccinations is 469,738 and the number of individuals who have completed a single-dose vaccination is 35,160.

In Linn County, the total number of doses administered is 95,567 as of Tuesday afternoon. 38,352 or 21.25 percent of the county’s 16+ population have completed a vaccination series.

In Johnson County, the total number of doses administered is 75,887 and 30,076 or 24.19 percent of the county’s 16+ population has completed a vaccination series.

NEW CASES

Linn County added 18 new virus cases, bringing the county total to 19,740. The county’s seven-day average was 16 on Tuesday.

Johnson County added 16 cases for a total of 13,356. Johnson’s seven-day average was 14.

Of the state’s new cases, 87 were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number in that category to 39,601.

CONFIRMED DEATHS

Of Tuesday’s newly-reported deaths, six were of individuals over the age of 80. One of the deaths was of an individual aged 61-80 and another was aged 41-60.

All of the deaths took place between Dec. 7 and March 18.

Linn and Johnson counties had one death each. Linn County has had 322 virus deaths in total and Johnson has had 77.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Other counties that reported a new death include: Black Hawk, Buena Vista, Keokuk, Osceola, Poweshiek and Washington.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Across the state, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased from 171 to 185. Patients in the ICU remained at 37 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased from 18 to 16.

LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

Iowa has one long-term care facility experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak again.

Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa reported an outbreak on Tuesday. The facility was previously the last remaining facility on the list before the list reported zero outbreaks last week.

The facility is reporting six individuals are positive with COVID-19.

Prior to Tuesday, Iowa had five days in a row without a reported facility outbreak.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,224 individuals within Iowa facilities have died from the virus.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Vaccine Info
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:13PM | Tue, March 23, 2021

Over 500,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Iowa

08:36AM | Tue, March 23, 2021

AstraZeneca's U.S. coronavirus vaccine trial data may have been 'outda ...

08:44PM | Mon, March 22, 2021

Food stamp benefits increase for six months
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
gage_miskimen

All articles by Gage

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

AstraZeneca's U.S. coronavirus vaccine trial data may have been 'outdated,' 'incomplete,' NIH agency says

Food stamp benefits increase for six months

Iowa governments in line for over $4 billion in COVID-19 aid

Iowa reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in 24-hour period since June 16

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Ashley Hinson leads GOP 'outrage' over House Democratic effort to oust Iowa congresswoman

Luka Garza exits NCAA tournament, with sorrow and gratitude

Court: University of Iowa officials can be held liable for First Amendment violations

Explore an elevated ribbon of highway: Iowa's stretch of Lincoln route designated National Scenic Byway

'Constitutional carry' gun law change heading to Governor Reynolds

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe