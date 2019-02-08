Public health officials see results with efforts to address Iowa's opioid crisis

A new Iowa Department of Public Health report on opioid misuse has found that expanded access to naloxone and medication-assisted treatment could be helping address Iowa’s opioid crisis.

A Friday news release from the Iowa Department of Public Health notes that preliminary data show the number of deaths related to opioids has decreased — with expanded availability of naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug, considered a contributing factor.

Over the course of a year, the department distributed close to 3,000 Narcan naloxone nasal spray kits to the public, hospital emergency departments, Department of Corrections, EMS providers and the Department of Public Safety.

“We’re very excited by the positive changes we’ve seen occur in the state, but IDPH can’t take all of the credit,” DeAnn Decker, interim behavioral health Division director, said in the release.

“These changes would not have been possible if it were not for the dedicated providers, communities and coalitions that recognized a need and made change happen.”

In addition to reducing lives saved after an overdose, treatment is needed for people with an opioid-use disorder, the release said.

The department has been assisting communities with increasing the availability of medication-assisted treatment. As a result, the number of health care professionals eligible to prescribe buprenorphine, a treatment for opioid use disorders, increased from 31 in 2015 to 115 this past year.

In addition, the number of Iowa sites able to dispense methadone, another treatment, increased from eight locations in 2015 to 20 planned by mid-2019.

