One new Iowa coronavirus death reported

Number of hospitalizations ends its 17-day decline

Hearts decorate the window of a vacated patient room at Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Hearts decorate the window of a vacated patient room at Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
For the first time since April 18, only one Iowan died of COVID-19 as of 11 a.m. Sunday. The death, reported in Polk County, brings the total to 651. The state reported 349 new positive cases, bringing the total to 23,904.

The total number of negative tests surpassed 200,000 Sunday, rising to 200,751. Of all the tests administered in Iowa, 10.64 percent have been positive.

Hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus rose Sunday after a 17-day decline, with 203 people hospitalized. More patients are in intensive care units and on ventilators as well, with 77 people in intensive care and 47 on ventilators.

Linn County has dropped to 6th on the list of counties with the highest numbers of positive cases. Linn County has 1017 positive cases, behind Dallas County with 1024, Buena Vista County with 1591, Black Hawk County with 1833, Woodbury County with 3004, and Polk County with 5,143, the highest total in the state. Linn County has reported three new cases each of the last four days.

Rehabilitation Center of Des Moines reported an outbreak, while no long-term care facilities were taken off the list of outbreaks.

Comments: (319) 398-8371; brooklyn.draisey@thegazette.com

brooklyn_draisey

The Gazette

