North Dodge Hy-Vee employee tests positive for coronavirus

10:12AM | Tue, March 24, 2020

IOWA CITY — A Hy-Vee employee in Iowa City has tested positive for COVID-19, the store confirmed Tuesday.

Hy-Vee Senior Vice President of Communications Tina Potthoff said in a statement that an employee of the North Dodge Hy-Vee tested positive for COVID-19 after interacting with the Iowa City disc jockey Don Morrison who announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. While Morrison appeared at North Dodge Hy-Vee Market Grille earlier this month on March 5 and 12, Potthoff said the employee became ill after interacting with Morrison outside of Hy-Vee.

“The employee was not working at the store when she became ill,” Potthoff said.

Potthoff said Hy-Vee worked with county health officials “to follow appropriate safety, sanitation and cleaning procedures” after learning about the ill employee. The store remains open.

Potthoff did not answer questions related to when the employee tested positive, if the employee had been quarantined prior to the positive test or if the employee has had recent contact with any customers. It is unclear what section of the store the employee worked in.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

