More than 1.5 million vaccines have been administered in Iowa as of Wednesday

More than 1.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa since Dec. 14, 2020, when the first Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were administered to health care workers in the state.

As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1,515,826 vaccine doses had been administered in the state — an increase of 27,670 from Tuesday — with 1,459,906 shots going to Iowa residents, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that

The state reported 577,630 Iowans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, an increase of 10,641 from Tuesday. That’s 18.31 percent of all Iowans and 23.01 percent of adult Iowans (16 and older).

Within the state, including non-Iowans, 601,212 people have been fully vaccinated.

State data shows 561,546 people in Iowa have completed the Moderna or Pfizer two-dose vaccine, while 39,656 have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To date, 1,488,156 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa, with 1,433,279 shots going to Iowans.

In Linn County, 111,510 vaccine doses have been administered, and 44,375 people had been completely vaccinated as of Wednesday afternoon. That’s 24.59 percent of people ages 16 and older.

In Johnson County, 89,405 shots have been given, with 35,618 people fully vaccinated. That’s 28.65 percent of the county’s adult population.

New Cases

The state added 515 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 14 new confirmed deaths, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The new additions bring Iowa’s total number of positive virus cases to 350,841 and deaths to 5,743.

The new additions came from 16,201 tests analyzed in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Wednesday, making for a 24-hour positivity rate of 3.3 percent. The state’s seven-day average for new cases is 539.

Of Wednesday’s new cases, 81 were of children age 17 and younger, raising the total for that age group to 40,382.

County data

Updated COVID-19 totals for Linn and Johnson counties were not posted Tuesday, so the following totals span 48 hours instead of 24.

Linn County added 43 new COVID-19 cases over the past 48 hours, according to data analyzed by The Gazette. The county’s total number of cases is 19,870 and its seven-day average is 15.

Johnson County added 60 new cases over the past two days, bringing its total number of cases to 13,544. The county’s seven-day average is 23.

Deaths

The 14 new, confirmed deaths reported Wednesday took place between Dec. 14 and March 26. Four were individuals aged 81 or older; eight were individuals ages 61 to 80 and two were between the ages of 41 and 60.

Polk and Pottawattamie counties each reported two deaths.

Counties reporting one death each were Black Hawk, Cass, Crawford, Dubuque, Johnson, Linn, Muscatine, Sac, Winneshiek and Wright.

A total of 325 people have died in Linn County from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic last March. Johnson County’s death toll is 79.

Hospitalizations

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, 191 people were being treated for COVID-19 in Iowa’s hospitals, an increase of 5 from the day before, and the number of patients in intensive care went from 45 to 38.

The number of patients on ventilators remained at 11 as of Wednesday morning.

Long-term care facilities

The number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Iowa’s long-term care facilities — defined as three or more cases among residents and staff — remained at two Wednesday, with 16 people being treated for the virus.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,235 people have died from the virus in the state’s long-term care facilities. That’s equivalent to roughly 39 percent of the state’s total death toll.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com