More than 12.4% of Iowans vaccinated against coronavirus as of Saturday morning

About 1.077 million doses have been administered, Iowa Department of Public Health says

Registered Nurse Kristen Van Scoyoc administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Guy Drollinger of Iowa City in Coralville
Registered Nurse Kristen Van Scoyoc administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Guy Drollinger of Iowa City in Coralville in February. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
02:32PM | Sat, March 13, 2021

07:00AM | Sat, March 13, 2021

12:01AM | Sat, March 13, 2021

06:56PM | Fri, March 12, 2021

The Gazette

Another 28,194 individuals were fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as of 11 a.m. Saturday, bringing Iowa’s total to more than 12.4 percent of the population.

One year into the pandemic, three more deaths were confirmed related to COVID-19, and 551 new cases were recorded statewide, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data and as analyzed by The Gazette.

Vaccinations

The state public health department reported a total of 1,076,880 million doses administered, with 1,034,886 million going to Iowan residents. That brought the total of individuals fully vaccinated to 12.41 percent of state’s population.

Linn County has seen 28,339 full-series doses administered, for 16.25 percent of its population, while Johnson County has given 24,634 complete vaccinations, for 20.34 percent of its population.

Nationwide, more than 2 million shots have been administered a day in the last few days of the week, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.

New cases

Of the added cases recorded as of 11 a.m. Saturday for the previous 24-hour period, Linn County accounted for 19 of those.

Johnson County was listed with 15 new cases.

For children under the age of 18 statewide, 91 new cases were recorded by the Iowa Department of Public Health for the 24-hour period.

Only one new positive case for adults in the education category was reported.

Confirmed deaths

Two of the three Iowa deaths recorded as being related to COVID-19 were individuals older than 80. None of three were in the Corridor.

That brought the total number of Iowans who have died from the coronavirus in the past year to 5,633.

The New York Times reported 532,058 COVID-19-related deaths in the United States as of midnight Saturday.

Hospitalizations

Fourteen more Iowans were listed by the public health department as hospitalized due to the coronavirus since the day before, for a total of 182.

Five additional patients were in intensive-care units, for a total of 41, and 17 people were on ventilators — four more than as of Friday morning’s count.

Long-term care

No new outbreaks were listed by the state’s website for the Corridor.

Three outbreaks remained as ongoing, with 56 individuals having tested positive.

One of the three statewide death’s listed as of Saturday morning was of a person connected to a long-term care facility. Iowa has noted 2,216 coronavirus deaths related to such centers.

Top 10 counties in total cases:

1. Polk — 526,86

2. Linn — 19,591

3. Scott — 17,312

4. Black Hawk — 15,066

5. Woodbury — 14,036

6. Johnson — 13,239

7. Dubuque — 12,501

8. Dallas — 10,349

9. Pottawattamie — 9,969

10. Story — 9,747.

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this article.

