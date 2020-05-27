Health

Mobile crisis services to be dispatched to schools under new children behavioral health plan

East Central Region adopts plan to help families access mental health care, providers be paid for collateral time

Foundation 2 Mobile Crisis Outreach case manager Shannon Pree (left) shares information about a call with counselor Erin Detterbeck at the MCO office in Hiawatha on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Foundation 2 averages 160 MCO calls per month, in which on-call counselors go to the person in crisis to assess and stabilize the situation, provide counseling, and put into motion follow-up care as needed. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — A children’s behavioral health plan will provide funding for mobile crisis services to schools in Eastern Iowa, and pay providers for collateral time.

The children’s behavioral health plan — adopted by the East Central Region last month — provides $370,000 to expand children’s mental health services in the nine county region in fiscal 2021 that starts July 1. The region includes Linn and Johnson counties.

The mental health region is funded by each county’s per capita levy set by the region. “If done right, it will allow for a really cohesive approach for parents to access services for their children,” said Emily Blomme, chief executive officer of Foundation 2, a mobile crisis service in Cedar Rapids. “It’s my hope it will work to create a continuum of care ... for children and families.”

Mobile crisis services are available to anyone at no cost, which can be a relief to parents trying to access the best care for their children. .

“If you’re breathing, we will serve you. That’s pretty uncommon in this day and age,” she said.

During the 2019 Iowa Legislative session, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law House File 690, which established a statewide mental health system for children under 18, but did not provide state funding for the program. Plans for how regions will implement a children’s mental health system were due to the state April 1.

The plan includes creating a regional Children’s Behavioral Health Services Advisory Committee, early intervention, education, medication prescribing and management and prevention.

Funding for mobile crisis services for children and collateral time for providers are two additional services the East Central Region is providing that they are “really proud about,” East Central Region CEO Mae Hingtgen said.

“The intent of mobile crisis is to de-escalate something happening right now and get the child back on track so they’re calm and ready to learn,” Hingtgen said.

Collateral time will be paid to mental health professionals such as a therapist, counselor or psychiatrist, for their time spent collaborating with each other on treatment. The plan allows for providers to bill two 15-minute units each month for a child.

“There are a lot of mental health practitioners who spend their time talking with other providers, schools and parents and they’ve never been reimbursed for it,” Hingtgen said. “I know it’s a small number of units, but here’s where we’re starting. We want to have seamless care for children.”

Linn County Supervisor and regional governing board member Ben Rogers said mobile crisis services for children is a “win.”

“Mobile crisis is the best value for dollars spent in terms of deploying resources to people. They don’t have to go to a hospital or clinic. Mobile crisis will go to them,” Rogers said.

Even so, Rogers said the state needs to commit to “long-term, stable funding,” and there aren’t enough psychiatrists to meet the demand.

“We’re losing psychiatrists because of Iowa’s almost rock bottom Medicaid rates,” Rogers said. “There’s not nearly enough funding. Now you add a national pandemic that is impacting providers, that has decimated the workforce and depleted a lot of revenues for local governments.”

If you or a someone you know needs mental health services, call or text the Foundation 2 crisis number at 1-800-332-4224.

