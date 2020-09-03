Cedar Rapids provider offers storm-related mental health services

CEDAR RAPIDS — Tanager Place has announced a new program to help those struggling as a result of the derecho that tore through parts of Iowa early last month.

The Cedar Rapids-based mental and behavioral health provider for children announced on Wednesday a new partnership with not-for-profit organization Iowa Giving Crew to offer counseling at various locations throughout the community.

For the next three weeks, Tanager Place therapists will be available to help those struggling with trauma as a result from the recent weather event that moved through Iowa on Aug. 10, causing billions of dollars in damage and leaving thousands without power for weeks.

Therapists’ schedules vary. The latest schedule can be found at Tanagerplace.org or the organization’s Facebook page.

Therapists will be located at various sites, which include the Cedar Rapids Ladd Library, U.S. Cellular Center, Marion Shopping Center, Iowa Derecho Relief Center and Westminster Presbyterian Church. They will offer resources, respond to crisis situations and otherwise be “mental health wellness guides for children and families”

Iowa Giving Crew, based in Cedar Rapids, is funding the initiative through donations.

“We will be leveraging Tanager Place’s long-standing presence in our community helping children and families,” Nick Dusil, Iowa Giving Crew spokesman, said in a statement. “As everyone cleans up debris and works on rebuilding their property, what is often lost in the rebuilding and recovery process is the trauma children and families can face after an event like derecho.”

For more information on the mental and behavioral health services Tanager Places offers, go to tanagerplace.org/treatment.

