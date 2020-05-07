CORONAVIRUS

Men and elderly lag in taking Test Iowa coronavirus assessment

State reports nearly 327,000 have completed the assessment

Medical workers take a temperature from a resident Thursday during testing for COVID-19 at a new Test Iowa site at the K
Medical workers take a temperature from a resident Thursday during testing for COVID-19 at a new Test Iowa site at the Kirkwood Continuing Education Training Center, 101 50th Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids. The sire if only for those who have taken an assessment and been scheduled for an appointment. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
/
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

08:06PM | Thu, May 07, 2020

Men and elderly lag in taking Test Iowa coronavirus assessment

06:20PM | Thu, May 07, 2020

Some people miss travel so much they are ordering airplane food

02:17PM | Thu, May 07, 2020

Iowa shifts focus from coronavirus mitigation to management

01:03PM | Thu, May 07, 2020

Uptown Marion Market opening with caveats
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Gazette staff

Nearly 327,000 Iowans have taken an assessment to see if they are eligible to be checked for COVID-19 under the Test Iowa Initiative.

Another free drive-though site for those who have taken the assessment and been scheduled for an appointment opened Thursday in Cedar Rapids — the fourth site in the state so far.

About 1 on 46 Iowans have been tested so far, health officials said.

State data release Thursday for the first time reveals big gaps in who has — and who has not — taken the assessment at TestIowa.om:

• Less than 35 percent of those who have been assessed for tests are men. Yet men are more apt to die from the disease than women. Of the 231 Iowa deaths so far, 51 percent are of men.

• Only 2 percent of those who have been assessed for testing are age 80 or over. But 46 percent of the Iowa deaths from the virus reported so far are in that age group.

• There are gaps in the rates at which urban and rural residents are completing the assessment. Nearly 9 percent of Linn County residents have been assessed, but only about 7.6 percent of Allamakee County residents have. Yet when looking at the rate of known infection per capita, Allamakee is far worse.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:59PM | Thu, May 07, 2020

Collaboration creates Camp-in-a-Bag kits for mentoring program

10:30AM | Thu, May 07, 2020

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, Ma ...

10:07AM | Thu, May 07, 2020

No Linn County Fair this year because of coronavirus concerns
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Gazette staff

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Some people miss travel so much they are ordering airplane food

Iowa shifts focus from coronavirus mitigation to management

Uptown Marion Market opening with caveats

Collaboration creates Camp-in-a-Bag kits for mentoring program

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Kim Reynolds allows more Iowa business to reopen

Trucker from Iowa charged in 1990s slayings of 3 women

Court approves pilot program to test electronic search warrants

Iowa is going back to work, but who will watch the children?

University of Iowa aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate