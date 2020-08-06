Linn County sees highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

Linn County reported 68 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours ending at 11 a.m., the highest single-day increase the county has seen since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The state reported 647 new coronavirus cases by 11 a.m. Thursday, bringing the total to 47,137.

Of the 7,007 test results reported, 9.23 percent were positive. Over 500,000 individuals have been tested in the state.

Lyon County saw its first death due to COVID-19, making it the 75th county in the state to report one or more deaths. Thirteen Iowans died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with Franklin, Polk and Pottawattamie counties reporting two each and Black Hawk, Jasper, Johnson, Montgomery, Scott and Wapello counties reporting one each.

This was Johnson County’s 16th reported coronavirus death, and the number of deaths in the county have doubled over the past three weeks. The county also passed 2,000 positive cases Thursday, adding 33 cases for a total of 2,012. Johnson County’s rolling seven-day average is currently at 25.

The rolling seven-day average is the average number of positive coronavirus tests over the past seven days, updated by The Gazette at 11 a.m. each day with the new data.

Linn County has reported 2,229 cases total, with a rolling seven-day average of 42, the highest ever in the county.

The number of Iowans hospitalized for the coronavirus dropped from 248 to 237, and the number of patients in intensive care units decreased from 77 to 68. Those on ventilators also dropped from 34 to 32.

Solon Nursing Care Center added one additional COVID-19 case, with 36 total cases, and one person recovered, with five total.

Here are the 10 counties with the most coronavirus cases in Iowa:

1. Polk County: 9,944

2. Woodbury County: 3,684

3. Black Hawk County: 3,067

4. Linn County: 2,229

5. Johnson County: 2,012

6. Dallas County: 1,821

7. Buena Vista County: 1,791

8. Scott County: 1,642

9. Dubuque County: 1,607

10. Marshall County: 1,415

These counties saw double-digit increases or more in the past 24 hours:

1. Polk County: 108

2. Linn County: 68

3. Dubuque County: 35

4. Black Hawk County: 34

5. Johnson County: 33

6. Webster County: 31

7. Pottawattamie County: 24

8. Woodbury County: 22

9. Scott County: 20

10. Dallas County: 18

11. Marshall County: 16

12. Wapello County: 16

13. Des Moines County: 12

