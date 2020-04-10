2 more Linn County coronavirus deaths reported

CORONAVIRUS

118 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa


This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)
The Gazette

CEDAR RAPIDS — The coronavirus-related deaths of two more Iowans, both from Linn County, were reported by state public health officials Friday.

In addition, 118 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported overnight, bringing the statewide total to 1,388, Gov. Kim Reynolds said at her daily news coronavirus pandemic briefing.

The Linn County COVID-19 victims, one older and one elderly, bring the statewide total to 31 since COVID-19 was reported in Iowa on March 8.

Currently, 119 Iowans are hospitalized with coronavirus-related illnesses or symptoms and 81 of Iowa’s 99 counties now have COVID-19 cases. Osceola County in northwest Iowa and Union County in southern Iowa now have reported COVID-19 cases, Reynolds said.

Linn County continues to report more cases than any other county — 225, up from 215 Thursday. Johnson County reported 185, an overnight increase of 14. Other leading counties include Polk, 147, Scott with 99, Muscatine, 80, and Tama and Washington, each with 70, according to the Department of Public Health.

Iowans between the ages of 41 and 60 continue to report more cases, 537, than any other age groups. There are 17 cases among children younger than 18, 432 among adults 18 to 40, 322 among older Iowans 61 to 80, and 80 cases among people 81 and older.

So far, 714 women and 674 men have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa.

The Gazette

