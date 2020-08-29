CORONAVIRUS

Johnson County sees 188 more coronavirus cases

Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths recorded in Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds gives an update on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston in March. (Zach Boyde
Gov. Kim Reynolds gives an update on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston in March. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/Des Moines Register)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:06PM | Sat, August 29, 2020

Johnson County sees 188 more coronavirus cases

07:30AM | Sat, August 29, 2020

With students displaced, Cedar Rapids' Hoover Elementary staff steps u ...

07:07PM | Fri, August 28, 2020

Spike in coronavirus cases a harbinger of even higher death toll, expe ...

03:07PM | Fri, August 28, 2020

University of Iowa reports 500 more student COVID-19 cases
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Johnson County on Saturday continued to rack up large numbers for new positive cases of COVID-19 — at 188 — as the University of Iowa resumes fall classes.

Statewide, the Iowa Department of Public Health, for the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Saturday, reported 1,037 new cases testing positive and 17 confirmed deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

The figures bring the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa to 1,108. The first case of COVID-19 was recorded in Iowa on March 8.

Also in the top three counties that registered double-digit increases for positive cases on Saturday were Polk, the state’s most-populous county, with 184, and Story, site of Iowa State University in Ames, with 127.

Linn County added 20 more positive cases, for a total of 2,910, in the 24-hour period counted by The Gazette.

Overall for the time period, 6,575 results were recorded in Iowa by the Department of Public Health, with 1,037 positive and 5,538 negative outcomes.

Top 10 counties in total cases:

1. Polk — 13,069

2. Woodbury — 4,081

3. Black Hawk — 3,710

4. Johnson — 3,530

5. Linn — 2,910

6. Dallas — 2,343

7. Story — 2,263

8. Scott — 2,159

9. Dubuque — 1,993

10. Buena Vista — 1,825

Counties with double-digit increases or higher:

1. Johnson — 188

2. Polk — 184

3. Story — 127

4. Woodbury — 44

5. Black Hawk — 43

6. Dallas — 26

7. Plymouth — 24

8. Des Moines — 23

9. Linn — 20

10. Scott — 20

11. Henry — 16

12. Dubuque — 15

13. Pottawattamie — 13

14. Wapello — 12

15. Sioux — 11

16. Warren — 11

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Statewide numbers reported for Friday had showed a significant spike — 2,579 positive cases recorded — due to a one-time addition of quick-result antigen tests in that day’s total.

Before Friday, antigen results as been marked as “inclusive,” but were recategorized as positive or negative — thus boosting the numbers — said Pat Garrett, Governor’s Office spokesman.

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this report.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:06PM | Sat, August 29, 2020

Johnson County sees 188 more coronavirus cases

07:30AM | Sat, August 29, 2020

With students displaced, Cedar Rapids' Hoover Elementary staff steps u ...

07:07PM | Fri, August 28, 2020

Spike in coronavirus cases a harbinger of even higher death toll, expe ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

With students displaced, Cedar Rapids' Hoover Elementary staff steps up after derecho

Spike in coronavirus cases a harbinger of even higher death toll, experts say

University of Iowa reports 500 more student COVID-19 cases

Iowa sees record 2,579 coronavirus cases, with 79% positivity rate

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa university communities respond to bar closures due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Judge rules Linn County must toss prefilled absentee ballot request forms

This Iowa school's unique return-to-learn plan keeps students in cohorts of 13 or fewer

Iowa City schools to start first two weeks online

Iowa was reporting false COVID-19 information for months, until this nurse blew the whistle

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate