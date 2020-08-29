Johnson County sees 188 more coronavirus cases

Johnson County on Saturday continued to rack up large numbers for new positive cases of COVID-19 — at 188 — as the University of Iowa resumes fall classes.

Statewide, the Iowa Department of Public Health, for the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Saturday, reported 1,037 new cases testing positive and 17 confirmed deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

The figures bring the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa to 1,108. The first case of COVID-19 was recorded in Iowa on March 8.

Also in the top three counties that registered double-digit increases for positive cases on Saturday were Polk, the state’s most-populous county, with 184, and Story, site of Iowa State University in Ames, with 127.

Linn County added 20 more positive cases, for a total of 2,910, in the 24-hour period counted by The Gazette.

Overall for the time period, 6,575 results were recorded in Iowa by the Department of Public Health, with 1,037 positive and 5,538 negative outcomes.

Top 10 counties in total cases:

1. Polk — 13,069

2. Woodbury — 4,081

3. Black Hawk — 3,710

4. Johnson — 3,530

5. Linn — 2,910

6. Dallas — 2,343

7. Story — 2,263

8. Scott — 2,159

9. Dubuque — 1,993

10. Buena Vista — 1,825

Counties with double-digit increases or higher:

1. Johnson — 188

2. Polk — 184

3. Story — 127

4. Woodbury — 44

5. Black Hawk — 43

6. Dallas — 26

7. Plymouth — 24

8. Des Moines — 23

9. Linn — 20

10. Scott — 20

11. Henry — 16

12. Dubuque — 15

13. Pottawattamie — 13

14. Wapello — 12

15. Sioux — 11

16. Warren — 11

Statewide numbers reported for Friday had showed a significant spike — 2,579 positive cases recorded — due to a one-time addition of quick-result antigen tests in that day’s total.

Before Friday, antigen results as been marked as “inclusive,” but were recategorized as positive or negative — thus boosting the numbers — said Pat Garrett, Governor’s Office spokesman.

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this report.