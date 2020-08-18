CORONAVIRUS

Johnson County reports 8th highest daily total of new coronavirus cases so far; 307 new cases are reported statewide

Johnson, Polk counties each added 44 new cases

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19. Research into the link be
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19. Research into the link between high blood pressure and COVID-19 is ongoing. (NIAID/TNS)
Johnson County added 44 new coronavirus cases, its 8th highest daily total. The county has not seen a higher total since July 15, where it reported 51. No other county reported more than 44 within the 24-hour period besides Polk County who also added 44 new cases.

The state reported 307 new coronavirus-related cases, for a total of 52,924 since the start of the pandemic. Eight new deaths were confirmed, for a new total of 987 for Iowa.

Linn County added 10 new cases, for a new total of 2,469 cases and a 7-day average of 24.

Long-term care outbreak updates included Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion that had been on the list since June 10, but was removed. As of Monday, they had 39 cases and 34 recovered. Grand Meadows in Dubuque County was removed from the list, having been on there since July 25. Pinnacle Specialty Care in Black Hawk County was added to the list with five cases. Evans Memorial Home in Howard County reappeared on the list, after being added on July 7 and removed by July 14.

Hospitalizations are all up from 283 to 287, ICU patients are up from 85 to 86 and patients on ventilators are up from 33 to 35.

There were 3,272 tests were conducted with 307 positive and 2,965 negative results, for a 9.38 percent positive rate.

