Three Johnson County residents died of the novel coronavirus in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Saturday, bringing the death toll in the county to 19.

There were 13 more deaths reported in Iowa overall, with Black Hawk County also recording three deaths, Emmet County two and Franklin, Marshall, Plymouth, Pocahontas and Polk counties reporting one each.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 384 new coronavirus cases by 11 a.m. for a total of 48,112.

Iowa’s rolling seven-day average decreased by 11, to 454 — the lowest that average has been since July 8.

The rolling seven-day average is the average number of positive coronavirus tests over the past seven days, updated by The Gazette at 11 a.m. each day with the new data.

Of the 3,929 test results reported in this 24-hour period, 9.77 percent were positive.

Linn County reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 2,319. The seven-day rolling average remained the same, at 44.

Johnson County saw 19 new cases, for a total of 2,055. The rolling seven-day average remained at 24.

Six additional Iowans were hospitalized for the coronavirus, with a total of 229. The number of patients in intensive-care units decreased by seven to 58, and those on ventilators dropped by three, to 22.

Willow Gardens Care Center in Linn County reported one fewer case and one fewer recovery, for totals of 39 and 34, respectively.

Solon Nursing Care Center reported two additional recoveries, for seven total and 36 cases.

No long-term care facilities were added or removed from the list of outbreaks in the state, of which there currently are 26.

Here are the 10 counties with the most coronavirus cases in Iowa:

• Polk — 10,140

• Woodbury — 3,712

• Black Hawk — 3,100

• Linn — 2,319

• Johnson — 2,055

• Dallas — 1,860

• Buena Vista — 1,791

• Scott — 1,680

• Dubuque — 1,656

• Marshall — 1,435

These counties saw double-digit increases in the 24-hour period:

• Polk — 63

• Linn — 30

• Scott — 22

• Dubuque — 20

• Webster — 20

• Johnson — 19

• Woodbury — 18

• Black Hawk — 11

Nathan Ford of The Gazette contributed to this report.

