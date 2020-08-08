CORONAVIRUS

Johnson County reports three additional deaths due to coronavirus

384 new positive cases recorded statewide

Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference on July 7 in Urbanda
Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference on July 7 in Urbandale. (Associated Press)
12:14PM | Sat, August 08, 2020

Johnson County reports three additional deaths due to coronavirus

08:00AM | Sat, August 08, 2020

Amid pandemic, Legion Arts stages comeback

05:57PM | Fri, August 07, 2020

In open letter, Kim Reynolds urges Iowans to keep up fight against COV ...

03:55PM | Fri, August 07, 2020

Iowa kids skipped vaccines during pandemic
Three Johnson County residents died of the novel coronavirus in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Saturday, bringing the death toll in the county to 19.

There were 13 more deaths reported in Iowa overall, with Black Hawk County also recording three deaths, Emmet County two and Franklin, Marshall, Plymouth, Pocahontas and Polk counties reporting one each.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 384 new coronavirus cases by 11 a.m. for a total of 48,112.

Iowa’s rolling seven-day average decreased by 11, to 454 — the lowest that average has been since July 8.

The rolling seven-day average is the average number of positive coronavirus tests over the past seven days, updated by The Gazette at 11 a.m. each day with the new data.

Of the 3,929 test results reported in this 24-hour period, 9.77 percent were positive.

Linn County reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 2,319. The seven-day rolling average remained the same, at 44.

Johnson County saw 19 new cases, for a total of 2,055. The rolling seven-day average remained at 24.

Six additional Iowans were hospitalized for the coronavirus, with a total of 229. The number of patients in intensive-care units decreased by seven to 58, and those on ventilators dropped by three, to 22.

Willow Gardens Care Center in Linn County reported one fewer case and one fewer recovery, for totals of 39 and 34, respectively.

Solon Nursing Care Center reported two additional recoveries, for seven total and 36 cases.

No long-term care facilities were added or removed from the list of outbreaks in the state, of which there currently are 26.

Here are the 10 counties with the most coronavirus cases in Iowa:

• Polk — 10,140

• Woodbury — 3,712

• Black Hawk — 3,100

• Linn — 2,319

• Johnson — 2,055

• Dallas — 1,860

• Buena Vista — 1,791

• Scott — 1,680

• Dubuque — 1,656

• Marshall — 1,435

These counties saw double-digit increases in the 24-hour period:

• Polk — 63

• Linn — 30

• Scott — 22

• Dubuque — 20

• Webster — 20

• Johnson — 19

• Woodbury — 18

• Black Hawk — 11

Nathan Ford of The Gazette contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8371; brooklyn.draisey@thegazette.com

Covid19
Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

