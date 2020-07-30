Jackson County reports first coronavirus-related death

Jackson County has reported the county’s first coronavirus-related death since the start of the pandemic. The county is the 72nd county in Iowa to have a death related to COVID-19. 649 new cases were confirmed in the state, for a total of 43,844 since the start of the pandemic.

There were 10 new confirmed deaths for the 24-hour period, the highest within the last two weeks. There have been 854 coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa since the start of the pandemic.

Linn County reported 43 new, confirmed cases, for a new total of 1,937 total cases reported. The current 7-day average as of 11 a.m. on Thursday is 36, a tie for the highest on record during the pandemic.

Johnson County reported 34 new, confirmed cases for a new total of 1,835 total cases reported. The current 7-day average as of 11 a.m. on Thursday is 22.

Polk County reported 136 new cases.

Prairie Ridge Care Center in Sioux County was added to the long-term care outbreak list with five new cases.

Hospitalizations are currently down from 246 to 237, ICU patients remained the same at 76, and patients on ventilators was down from 32 to 31.

Of the 5,672 tests conducted within the 24-hour period, 649 were positive and 5,023 were negative, for a 11.44% positive rate.

Comments: (319) 398-8372; alexandra.skores@thegazette.com