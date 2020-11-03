Iowa's rate of positive COVID-19 cases is the second worst in the nation, Johns Hopkins University data says

Iowa has the second-highest rate of positive cases in the nation, according to data released Tuesday by Johns Hopkins University.

The seven-day rolling average of the state’s positivity rate has risen over the past two weeks from 25.5 percent on Oct. 19 to 37.4 percent on Nov. 2, according to the university. Only South Dakota has a higher average rate, at 50.6 percent.

The news of Iowa’s new second-place standing comes as Iowa continues to see a record-breaking surge in hospitalizations.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa’s hospitals were treating 730 COVID-19 patents as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, setting another record-high for the ninth straight day.

The number of patients being treated in intensive care units also hit a new high, climbing from 156 to 170 patients. The number of patient that required ventilators to help them breath also saw an uptick from 57 to 59.

A total of 22 confirmed deaths in 20 counties were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,756.

Scott County recorded three deaths, as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, while Black Hawk, Boone, Cass, Cherokee, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Harrison, Iowa, Johnson, Linn, Marion, Mitchell, O’Brien, Polk, Sac, Union, Wapello and Webster counties reported one death each.

In the past week, Iowa reported 103 coronavirus deaths, and in October there were 370 reported deaths.

Iowa hospital officials and doctors continue to warn that unless Iowans wear masks, socially distance, avoid crowds and get a flu shot, deaths and hospitalizations will continue to rise, possibly overwhelming hospitals.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has spent much of the last few weeks campaigning for Republican candidates, hasn’t taken any action in response to the recent surge of cases. An aide said she would discuss the situation later in the week.

The state recorded 1,561 new cases in the past 24-hours, bringing the Iowa’s total number of cases to 133,294. The state’s seven-day average is 2,237, setting a new record high for the 11th straight day.

Of the 3,805 test results reported in the 24-hour period, 2,244 were negative or inconclusive. That means 41.02 percent of those tested were confirmed to have the virus.

The number of counties with a positivity rate above 15 percent also reached a new peak at 55. All 99 Iowa counties have a rate of 7.5 percent or above.

Linn County saw the biggest increase in cases over the past 24-hours, according to the IDPH data.

The county added 151 cases bringing its total number of positive cases to 6,954, The county’s seven-day average is 188 — yet another record high for the 13 days in a row — and its positivity rate is 40.3 percent. Johnson County added 39 cases, as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, bringing its total to 6331. The county’s seven-day average is 63 and its positivity rate is 28.89 percent.

Story County added 69 new positive cases, bringing its total to 4,326. The county’s seven-day average is 45 and its positivity rate is 51.88 percent.

Black Hawk County added 64 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 6559. The county’s seven-day average is 130 and its positivity rate is 43.84 percent.

The state added four long-term care facilities to its outbreak list Tuesday.

Keystone Nursing Home in Benton County reported three cases, ManorCare Health Services in Dubuque County reported seven cases and one recovery, Grand Jivante in Hardin County reported five cases and Accura Healthcare in Marion County reported nine cases.

Positive cases among school-aged children up to age 17 rose by 149, bringing the total to 11,908, while cases among education workers increased by 135, bringing the total to 6,720.

The Associated Press contributed to this story