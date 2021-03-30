Iowa's positive COVID-19 case tally surpasses 350,000

More than 350,000 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus first appeared in Iowa last March.

The state added 591 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, bringing the total of Iowa’s cases to 350,326.

The new additions came from 14,487 tests analyzed in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Tuesday, making for a 24-hour positivity rate of 4.57 percent. The state’s seven-day average for new cases is 575.

Of Tuesday’s new cases, 89 were of children age 17 and younger, raising the total for that age group to 40,301.

Vaccine

The state reported 566,989 Iowans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, an increase of 6,506 from Monday. That’s 17.97 percent of all Iowans and 22.59 percent of adult Iowans (16 and older).

Within the state, including non-Iowans, 590,104 people have been fully vaccinated.

State data shows 550,868 people in Iowa have completed the Moderna or Pfizer two-dose vaccine, while 39-236 have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To date, 1,488,156 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa, with 1,433,279 shots going to Iowans.

In Linn County, 109,745 vaccine doses have been administered, and 43,814 people had been completely vaccinated as of Tuesday afternoon. That’s 24.28 percent of people ages 16 and older.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In Johnson County, 87,720 shots have been given, with 34,666 people fully vaccinated. That’s 27.89 percent of the county’s adult population.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 147,602,345 vaccines had been administered nationwide as of 6 a.m. Tuesday. A total of 53,423,486 people — or 16.1 percent of the nation’s population — are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

Hospitalizations

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, 186 people were being treated for COVID-19 in Iowa’s hospitals, a decrease of 10 from the day before, and the number of patients in intensive care went from 44 to 45.

The number of patients on ventilators ticked up Tuesday from nine to 11.

Long-term care facilities

The number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Iowa’s long-term care facilities — defined as three or more cases among residents and staff — remained at two Tuesday, with 14 people are being treated for the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,234 people have died from the virus in the state’s long-term care facilities. That’s equivalent to roughly 39 percent of the state’s total death toll.

Deaths

No new deaths were reported Tuesday. The state’s death toll remained at 5,729.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com