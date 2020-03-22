CORONAVIRUS

Iowa's COVID-19 cases increase to 90, with one new case in Linn County

Iowans who traveled for spring break or business advised to self-isolate for 14 days

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at a news conference, Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Center i
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at a news conference, Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa. Gov. Reynolds announced that Iowa now has 44 positive COVID-19 cases and that the state is not considering a shelter-in-place order. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP )
Iowa's COVID-19 cases increase to 90, with one new case in Linn County

Iowa has 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a total 90 statewide, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Sunday morning.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 22 individuals include:

• Cerro Gordo County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

• Dallas County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Dubuque County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

• Harrison County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older (61-80 years)

• Kossuth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Linn County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

• Poweshiek County, 1 elderly adult (81 years or older)

• Scott County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Washington County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Woodbury County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

There have been 1,215 negative cases tested at the Iowa State Hygienic Laboratory in Coralville. The state soon will begin sharing the number of negative tests conducted at other labs.

Iowans who have traveled recently for business or spring break vacations, whether internationally or domestically outside of Iowa, should strongly consider self-isolating for 14 days. This will support Iowa’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and limit the introduction of the virus from other points of travel.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will have a news conference at 2:30 p.m. today from Des Moines. It will be streamed live from the governor’s Facebook page and be viewable on thegazette.com.

Iowa has implemented many provisions to emphasize social distancing, and self-isolation after travel is another measure we can take to slow the spread of the virus and avoid quickly overburdening our health care system. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

