CORONAVIRUS

Iowans hospitalized for COVID-19 keeps dropping

Staff nurse Rachel Lewis administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to ultrasound technician Kara Witham
Staff nurse Rachel Lewis administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to ultrasound technician Kara Witham at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Dec. 14, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
02:42PM | Sat, January 02, 2021

Iowans hospitalized for COVID-19 keeps dropping

The Gazette

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Iowa continued to decline as of 11 a.m. Saturday for the previous 24-hour period, according to data listed on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website and analyzed by The Gazette.

The state website listed 572 people hospitalized because of the virus, a drop of three from the day before and well below the statewide peak total of 1,527 on Nov. 18.

The number of patients in intensive care was up only by two from Friday’s total, to 119. Those on ventilators dropped, to 60 from 63.

The state Saturday morning listed 706 new positive cases and 48 new deaths. Four of those who died were in Linn County, and 32 were 80 or older.

The state’s total of those who’ve died from the virus now stands at 3,946.

Also noted on the state’s public health website:

• Linn County recorded 37 new positive cases while Johnson added 29.

• Children under the age of 18 had 120 new positive cases.

• For long-term care facilities as of Saturday morning, the state listed 107 current outbreaks, with 1,139 deaths — unchanged from the previous day’s figure — and 4,488 individuals having tested positive.

The top 10 counties in total positive cases:

1. Polk: 41,682

2. Linn: 16,667

3. Scott: 14,216

4. Black Hawk: 12,823

5. Woodbury: 12,355

6. Johnson: 11,194

7. Dubuque: 10,659

8. Pottawattamie: 8,327

9. Story: 8,032

10. Dallas: 7,982.

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this report.

The Gazette

