Iowa's virus issues other than coronavirus

A mosquito bites. (Dreamstime/TNS)
A mosquito bites. (Dreamstime/TNS)
01:54PM | Wed, June 17, 2020

Rod Boshard, Gazette Des Moines bureau

DES MOINES – Coronavirus isn’t the only virus in Iowa. The state reported its first case of the mosquito-borne West Nile Virus for 2020 on Wednesday, and state health officials also announced the state’s first-ever instance of the Heartland virus thought to be transmitted by a tick.

According to the state Department of Public Health, this year’s first reported case of neuroinvasive West Nile Virus was confirmed by the State Hygienic Laboratory involving an adult aged 18 to 40 years old from Polk County.

About 20 percent of people infected with West Nile virus will have mild to moderate symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and vomiting, IDPH officials said. Less than 1 percent of people infected with the virus become seriously ill and in rare cases it results in death.

Also Wednesday, state officials said they received the first ever report of Heartland virus in an older individual (aged 61 to 80 years old) in Appanoose County.

The ailment is a Phlebovirus first discovered in Missouri in 2009 and thought to be transmitted by the Lone Star tick. Since then, Heartland virus cases have expanded across the Midwest and southern United States with symptoms including fever, fatigue, anorexia, nausea and diarrhea and treatment is supportive care.

“These reports are an important reminder that as Iowans take advantage of outdoor activities, they should take precautions to prevent tick and mosquito bites,” said Dr. Ann Garvey, IDPH deputy state epidemiologist and public health veterinarian.

According to the state’s public health agency, the best way to prevent tick and mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile and Heartland viruses is to use insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus; avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active; wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes, and socks whenever possible outdoors; eliminate standing water around the home because that’s where mosquitoes lay eggs; and stay on trails when walking or hiking and avoid high grass.

Iowans are advised to check themselves, their children and their pets for ticks after each day spent in tick-infested areas and promptly remove any attached tick that is discovered.

