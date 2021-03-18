Iowa Utilities Board investigating issues with 211, phone line used for finding COVID-19 vaccine

State officials are looking into issues Iowans with 319 area codes are having connecting with 211 Iowa, the service line offering vaccine navigator services to help older Iowans find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Some residents in Marion County with the 319 area code have reported difficulty dialing 211 from their landline phone, and the Iowa Utilities Board announced it is investigating the issue. According to the board, calls from those lines fail to connect to the service or callers hear an automated message that the number has been disconnected.

Since the issue may track back to the local phone carriers, the Iowa Utilities Board is working to identify the source of the issue.

Anyone having trouble connecting to 211 can also call the service’s toll-free number at 800-244-7431.

The board is seeking customer information to track down the issue with the phone carrier and will help connect the individual to 211.

Individuals having trouble connecting with 211 should contact Customer Service toll-free at 877-565-4450. Customer service is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

