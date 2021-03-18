CORONAVIRUS

Iowa Utilities Board investigating issues with 211, phone line used for finding COVID-19 vaccine

Certain residents with 319 area codes can't connect to state service

Landline telephone (public domain image from Wikimedia Commons)
Landline telephone (public domain image from Wikimedia Commons)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:43AM | Thu, March 18, 2021

Iowa Utilities Board investigating issues with 211, phone line used fo ...

05:02PM | Wed, March 17, 2021

Iowa reports 565 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths Wednesday

12:53PM | Wed, March 17, 2021

All of-age Iowans will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting April ...

06:30AM | Wed, March 17, 2021

Most first responders in Linn, Johnson counties have COVID-19 vaccines
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

State officials are looking into issues Iowans with 319 area codes are having connecting with 211 Iowa, the service line offering vaccine navigator services to help older Iowans find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Some residents in Marion County with the 319 area code have reported difficulty dialing 211 from their landline phone, and the Iowa Utilities Board announced it is investigating the issue. According to the board, calls from those lines fail to connect to the service or callers hear an automated message that the number has been disconnected.

Since the issue may track back to the local phone carriers, the Iowa Utilities Board is working to identify the source of the issue.

Anyone having trouble connecting to 211 can also call the service’s toll-free number at 800-244-7431.

The board is seeking customer information to track down the issue with the phone carrier and will help connect the individual to 211.

Individuals having trouble connecting with 211 should contact Customer Service toll-free at 877-565-4450. Customer service is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Vaccine Info
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:43AM | Thu, March 18, 2021

Iowa Utilities Board investigating issues with 211, phone line used fo ...

05:02PM | Wed, March 17, 2021

Iowa reports 565 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths Wednesday

12:53PM | Wed, March 17, 2021

All of-age Iowans will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting April ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa reports 565 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths Wednesday

All of-age Iowans will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5, governor says

Most first responders in Linn, Johnson counties have COVID-19 vaccines

Trying to find a COVID vaccine appointment online a frustrating scramble for Iowans

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Huge solar farm planned for decommissioned Duane Arnold nuclear plant site

Iowa City park named after Black Pulitzer Prize winner

Chew on This: Jersey Mike's Subs opens 2nd location in Cedar Rapids area

Iowa's farm chemical bill shows impact of investigative journalism

SoulGood Southern Diner in Cedar Rapids features family's favorite dishes

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe