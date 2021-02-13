CORONAVIRUS

Iowa up to more than 118,600 receiving full coronavirus vaccines

Thirteen deaths reported on Saturday

Medical assistant Breena Elliott administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Julie Koranda of Marion at UnityPoint Family
Medical assistant Breena Elliott administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Julie Koranda of Marion at UnityPoint Family Medicine Clinic in Marion in January. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
03:12PM | Sat, February 13, 2021

06:46PM | Fri, February 12, 2021

06:32PM | Fri, February 12, 2021

06:31PM | Fri, February 12, 2021

The Gazette

The Iowa Department of Public Health administered almost 23,200 coronavirus vaccines for the previous 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

Statewide, 118,673 people have completed a full series of vaccines, according to the department’s data and as analyzed by The Gazette.

The state recorded 708 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional confirmed deaths related to the virus.

New cases

Of the 708 positive cases statewide, Linn County recorded 42 new cases and Johnson County had 20.

Children under the age of 18 were listed with 128 new cases. Two new cases were reported for adults employed in the education category.

The top 10 counties in total cases, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health website, are:

1. Polk — 49,850

2. Linn — 19,065

3. Scott — 16,711

4. Black Hawk — 14,682

5. Woodbury — 13,460

6. Johnson — 12,803

7. Dubuque — 12,112

8. Dallas — 9,770

9. Pottawattamie — 9,587

10. Story — 9,252.

Some 27.5 million Americans have been infected with COVID-19 as of midday Saturday, the New York Times said.

Confirmed deaths

Eleven of those who died due to COVID-19 in the 24-hour time period in Iowa were 61 or older. In the past 11 months, 5,236 Iowans have died from the coronavirus.

More than 481,600 Americans have died from the virus as of 1 p.m. Central Time Saturday, the New York Times reported.

Hospitalizations

Statewide 225 people were in the hospital because of COVID-19.

Fifty-five were in intensive-care units and 33 were on ventilators

Long-term care

Thirty-six current outbreaks were listed by the state Saturday morning, with 979 individuals recorded as having tested positive.

Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville had 44 positive cases, with 36 recoveries.

There have been 2,131 deaths connected to Iowa long-term care facilities since this past March.

Vaccinations

The state said 458,293 vaccines had been administered so far, with 439,944 to Iowa residents.

A total of 23,183 Iowans received a shot within the previous 24 hours as of 11 a.m. Saturday, according to the state, and 23,664 overall.

As of Saturday morning, Linn County had administered 30,276 vaccines — 3.74 percent of the county’s population has completed the full series — and Johnson County has seen 34,173 shots — now having reached 7.15 percent of its population for a complete series.

Approximately 35.8 million people nationwide have been given at least one dose of a vaccine as of Friday, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and reported by the New York Times. Some 12.1 million people have received all required doses, it said.

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this article.

